Western Rooter CEO Selected to Host Housecall Pro Trades Thursday in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA — Western Rooter & Plumbing CEO John Bottala has been selected to host the San Diego Regional Hub for Housecall Pro’s 2026 Trades Thursday, a nationwide event bringing home-service professionals together for education, networking and peer-to-peer discussions about building stronger trades businesses.

Bottala’s selection follows his recognition earlier this year as a member of Housecall Pro’s inaugural Trades 40 Under 40 Class of 2026. The program recognized emerging leaders in plumbing, HVAC, electrical and other skilled trades for leadership, business performance, team building, customer trust and community impact.

Southern California Contractor Builds On Four Decades Of Experience

Bottala leads Western Rooter & Plumbing, a family-owned Southern California company that has grown into a more than $25 million home-services operation. The company serves customers across Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties while continuing to invest in its workforce, infrastructure and technology.

Western Rooter has operated in Southern California for more than four decades, providing plumbing and home-service solutions while remaining independently operated in a highly competitive regional market.

Technology Supports Growth Across The Operation

Housecall Pro has been part of Western Rooter’s technology strategy for more than six years. More than 50 employees use the platform across dispatch, customer service, field operations, estimating and management.

That broad adoption has made Western Rooter a high-volume Housecall Pro user and given Bottala firsthand experience with how technology can support the operational demands of a growing service company.

“Running a profitable trades company in Southern California requires great people, but it also requires great systems,” Bottala said. “Housecall Pro has been behind our team for years, and I’m genuinely grateful they asked me to host Trades Thursday in San Diego. I’m looking forward to meeting other owners and Pros, sharing what we’ve learned and probably learning quite a bit from everyone else in the room too.”

San Diego Event Focuses On Contractor-to-Contractor Learning

Housecall Pro created Trades Thursday to bring contractors and other home-service professionals together at regional hubs throughout the country. The San Diego event will provide opportunities for attendees to exchange operational ideas, discuss business challenges and learn from other contractors working to grow modern service businesses.

For Bottala, the event also provides an opportunity to share lessons from Western Rooter’s experience while gaining perspective from other contractors and home-service professionals.

Western Rooter Expands Industry Involvement

Bottala’s selection adds to Western Rooter’s involvement in the broader home-service industry as the company continues to develop its operations and workforce.

The company serves residential, commercial, property management, HOA and multi-unit customers with plumbing, drain, sewer, water heater, hydro jetting, pipe repair and 24/7 emergency services throughout Southern California.

Trades Thursday 2026 will take place Oct. 1, with Bottala hosting the San Diego Regional Hub.

To learn more about Western Rooter visit westernrooter.com.

To learn more about Trades Thursday visit events.housecallpro.com/register-tradesthursday-sandiego-regional-hub.