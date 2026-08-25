Rooter Hero Launches Back-to-School Giveaway to Support Teachers

LOS ANGELES, CA — Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air has launched its Back-to-School Giveaway, giving community members across Northern California, Southern California and Arizona an opportunity to nominate teachers for donations toward their classroom wish lists.

Nominations are open through Aug. 23. Community members can enter by completing the official nomination form and explaining why their nominated teacher deserves the support, along with providing a link to the teacher’s classroom wish list.

Three Teachers Will Receive Classroom Support

Three winners will be selected Aug. 24, with one teacher chosen from each of Rooter Hero’s three service areas: Northern California, Southern California and Arizona. Each winner will receive a donation applied toward their classroom wish list.

The giveaway is designed to recognize teachers who go beyond their normal responsibilities to support students and provide the supplies and resources needed in their classrooms.

“Teachers give so much to their students, often reaching into their own pockets to make sure their students have what they need in the classroom,” said Katherine Conchas, Brand Marketing Manager and Hero Helps Coordinator at Rooter Hero. “Our goal was to recognize teachers in each of our service areas, showing them that their dedication does not go unseen or unappreciated.”

HomeGuru Donation Helps Expand Community Support

The 2026 Back-to-School Giveaway is supported in part by a donation from HomeGuru, a longtime Rooter Hero vendor partner.

Rooter Hero said the contribution will help the company provide additional support to teachers and their classrooms across its service areas.

Teacher Nominations Remain Open Through Aug. 23

Community members who know a teacher who is making a difference for students can submit a nomination through Rooter Hero’s Back-to-School Giveaway entry form.

Nominations must be submitted by Aug. 23. Three winners will be selected Aug. 24, with one winner representing each of Rooter Hero’s three service regions.

Submit a nomination at rooterhero.com/back-to-school-giveaway.