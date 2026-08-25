IWSH Community Plumbing Challenge Delivers Major Plumbing Upgrade at Los Angeles Mission

“The Los Angeles Mission project demonstrates what makes IWSH so unique — the ability to bring the plumbing industry together to use its skills, products, and resources to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” said Robyn Fischer, IWSH senior director, North America. “By improving the water and sanitation systems that thousands of people rely on each day, we’re not just upgrading plumbing; we’re helping the Mission provide safer, more reliable services with dignity for years to come.”

Eight Contractors And Six UA Locals Contributed Skilled Labor

The project highlighted the role skilled plumbers play in delivering durable plumbing improvements in demanding environments. Plumbers from eight Southern California contractors, representing six United Association (UA) locals, contributed their expertise to the installations.

Muir-Chase Plumbing served as the lead contractor for the project. Participating contractors also included ACCO Engineering, Astro Mechanical Contractors, Inc., Murray Company Mechanical Contractors, Pan-Pacific Mechanical, Revim, Suttles Plumbing and Verne’s Plumbing, with support from the California Plumbing and Mechanical Contractors Association.

The plumbers represented UA Locals 78, 230, 398, 484, 582 and 761, with support from SoCal Pipe Trades District Council 16.

“If we had done this ourselves, there is no way we could have achieved the quality of work and materials that IWSH brought to the Los Angeles Mission,” said Dennis Oleesky, CEO of the Los Angeles Mission. “Our limited budget would never have allowed us to accomplish what this incredible team completed in just two weeks. Because of IWSH’s generosity, we can direct more of our resources toward the programs and services our community depends upon. There are simply no words to describe how grateful we are to IWSH.”

Industry Partners Supplied Products For The Project

Fifteen manufacturers and suppliers contributed products for the project, including fixtures and piping materials. Participating companies included Kohler, Acorn, LIXIL, Winsupply of LA, Milwaukee Tool, Moen, Symmons, Delta, Caleffi, Sloan, Neoperl, BrassCraft and IRS Demo.

The combined contribution of skilled labor, products and industry resources is expected to provide long-term improvements in plumbing reliability and water efficiency at the Mission.

Los Angeles Project Marks Milestones For IWSH And IAPMO

The project comes during a milestone year for both IWSH and IAPMO. IWSH is marking 10 years of mobilizing the plumbing industry to address water, sanitation and hygiene needs, while IAPMO is celebrating 100 years since its founding in Los Angeles on May 17, 1926.

The Los Angeles Mission project brought the organizations’ shared history back to the city where IAPMO was established.

IWSH uses a project model built around four components: well-planned projects, skilled plumbers, quality products and community training. The organization says the approach is intended to deliver scalable, measurable plumbing improvements that support health, safety and quality of life in underserved communities.

To learn more visit iwsh.org.