SupplyHouse to Award $100,000 to 10 Tradespeople Through Day Savers Contest

MELVILLE, NY — SupplyHouse has launched The Day Savers, a national contest recognizing tradespeople who show up when customers need them most. In celebration of National Tradesmen Day, SupplyHouse will award $100,000 to 10 tradespeople, with each winner receiving $10,000 and recognition as a member of the 2026 Day Savers Crew.

Contest Highlights Tradespeople Who Keep Things Running

The Day Savers campaign focuses on the often-unseen impact of skilled trades work. When a pipe breaks, the heat goes out or an air conditioner fails on a hot day, tradespeople are called in to solve the problem and get homes and businesses back on track.

SupplyHouse created the contest to give customers, families, coworkers and communities an opportunity to recognize the tradespeople behind those emergency calls and everyday repairs.

“Tradesmen are at the heart of everything we do at SupplyHouse, and we see every day how much people rely on their skill, dedication, and willingness to show up when it matters most,” said Kaylin Staub, Chief Marketing Officer at SupplyHouse. “The Day Savers contest is about giving people a chance to tell those stories and show tradesmen the impact they make long after the job is done. National Tradesmen Day is an opportunity to say thank you, but our commitment to supporting and celebrating the trades is something we’re proud to carry forward all year long.”

Tim McGraw Joins Campaign To Recognize The Trades

Music artist Tim McGraw is supporting the campaign and encouraging Americans to recognize tradespeople who have made a difference in their lives. The campaign also has a personal connection for McGraw: His nephew, Matthew, built a career in the trades and now operates his own company.

“Nothing makes you feel more helpless than having something break down in your house and not being able to fix it, from a busted pipe to the AC on a hot summer day. We all need someone to come in and save the day,” said Tim McGraw. “One tradesman I’m most proud of is my nephew, Matthew. He has grown through the years from learning a trade to running his own company. He’s not only skilled, but he also treats people right along the way. I know Matthew’s a ‘day saver’ and I’m excited to shine the light on him and other tradesmen like him.”

Public Engagement Will Help Select Finalists

Beginning Aug. 24, customers and community members can nominate a tradesman by posting a short video explaining how that person saved their day. Entries can be submitted on Instagram, TikTok, X or Facebook by tagging the appropriate official SupplyHouse account and using #TheDaySaversContest.

The contest runs through Sept. 9. Public engagement, including likes, comments and shares, will determine the 25 entries that advance to the SupplyHouse judging panel.

The panel will evaluate finalists using three criteria: impact on others, which accounts for 40% of the evaluation; demonstration of the “Always Shows Up” spirit, which accounts for 35%; and the strength and authenticity of the story, which accounts for 25%.

Ten Tradespeople Will Receive $10,000 Awards

SupplyHouse will announce the 10 winners on Sept. 18, National Tradesmen Day. Each winner will receive $10,000 and be recognized as a member of the 2026 Day Savers Crew.

Full eligibility requirements and Official Rules are available at SupplyHouse.com/contest.

Day Savers Extends SupplyHouse’s Trades Support

The Day Savers campaign builds on SupplyHouse’s year-round efforts to support skilled-trade professionals and the next generation of workers entering the industry.

Those efforts include the TradeMaster program for trade professionals, Track to the Trades, a national scholarship program supporting future skilled tradespeople, and the SupplyHouse Foundation.

Through these programs and its work serving plumbing, HVAC and electrical professionals, SupplyHouse aims to support the tradespeople who keep homes, businesses and communities operating while helping strengthen the industry's future.