California Legislature Passes Heat Pump Permitting Reform in SB 222

SACRAMENTO, CA — The California Legislature has passed the Heat Pump Access Act (SB 222), legislation designed to create a more consistent statewide permitting process for heat pump installations. Authored by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), the bill passed 32-5 and received support from California trade associations, contractors, health advocates and environmental groups.

If signed into law, SB 222 would establish statewide requirements intended to reduce permitting delays, simplify the installation process and make costs more predictable for contractors and homeowners.

Statewide Permitting Rules Would Replace Local Patchwork

California currently has permitting requirements that vary across roughly 600 local jurisdictions. According to supporters of SB 222, the inconsistent and complex requirements can increase installation costs and create delays for heat pump projects.

An estimated 75% to 90% of heat pump installations in California are currently completed without a permit, according to the release, meaning those installations do not receive a safety inspection or permitting oversight.

The Heat Pump Access Act would establish a consistent statewide permitting process requiring jurisdictions to provide:

Automated permitting for standard heat pump installations

Reasonable, transparent permit fees without unexpected costs

A single permit covering both heat pump HVAC systems and heat pump water heaters

Limits on excessive HOA restrictions, documentation and aesthetic requirements

“Speeding up low-cost installations for heat pumps is how we protect California families from extreme heat and rising energy costs,” said Senator Scott Wiener. “Californians need to be able to afford their monthly utility bills, and they need cooling to guard against the risks of extreme heat. Heat pumps are a no-brainer solution, which is why we’ve seen huge support for the bill in the Legislature and across a diverse coalition of labor, industry leaders, and environmentalists.”

Simplified Permits Could Reduce Contractor Paperwork

For contractors, the proposed changes would create a more predictable process for standard heat pump installations while reducing the amount of time spent navigating different requirements from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

The bill's supporters say streamlined permitting would allow contractors and technicians to complete installations more efficiently, spend less time dealing with complex paperwork and restrictions, and take on additional work.

“We thank Senator Wiener and the Legislature for prioritizing Californians who urgently need clean and affordable cooling as households face high costs of living,” said Madison Vander Klay, Government Affairs Manager at the Building Decarbonization Coalition. “Demand for highly efficient heat pumps is here, and the Heat Pump Access Act clears that path and cuts unnecessary red tape. Californians and the contractors who serve them deserve a simpler, faster, more predictable and affordable process for installing heat pumps.”

Heat Pump Economics Drive Adoption

The legislation comes as California continues to promote heat pumps as an option for reducing energy consumption and providing cooling during extreme heat.

Data from TECH Clean California cited in the release shows that households can save an average of $304 annually by switching to a heat pump for space heating and cooling and $97 annually when replacing a gas water heater with a heat pump water heater.

For homes without existing air conditioning, the same data indicates that adding cooling increases energy bills by a median of $3 per month. A recent statewide survey cited by supporters also found that more than 90% of heat pump owners were satisfied with their heat pump water heaters and HVAC heat pumps.

“Heat pumps are one of our best tools for cutting pollution, lowering energy bills, and keeping people safe from extreme heat,” said Colleen Corrigan, Sustainability and Resilience Policy Manager at SPUR. “But right now, inconsistent local permitting and avoidable soft costs are adding hundreds of dollars to every installation, pricing out the households who need this technology most. SB 222 fixes the parts of the permitting process that don't need to be broken—instant permits for standard installs, one permit instead of two, and fees homeowners can actually predict.”

Bill Supports California’s Heat Pump Workforce

SB 222 also is intended to support California contractors and technicians as demand for heat pump installations grows.

By simplifying permitting requirements, the legislation's supporters say contractors could spend more time on installations and less time navigating local restrictions and administrative requirements. The change also could make it easier for contractors to expand their heat pump businesses.

The bill supports California's broader goal of installing 6 million heat pumps by 2030 and creating 7 million climate-ready homes by 2035 as the state works toward carbon neutrality by 2045.

“Every gas furnace and water heater we replace with a heat pump means cleaner air in our neighborhoods and less pollution across the Bay Area,” said Alan Abbs, Legislative Officer for the Bay Area Air District. “The Heat Pump Access Act removes the permitting barriers that keep too many families from making this switch and supports the transition to zero-emission buildings. We are proud to co-sponsor legislation that protects public health, lowers energy costs and helps the region meet its clean air and climate goals.”

SB 222 Heads To Governor’s Desk

The Heat Pump Access Act is co-sponsored by the Building Decarbonization Coalition, the Bay Area Air District and SPUR.

The legislation now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk, with a Sept. 30 deadline to sign or veto the bill. If enacted, SB 222 would establish a statewide framework intended to make heat pump permitting faster, more consistent and more predictable for California contractors and homeowners.