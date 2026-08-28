Rinnai Launches PRO Tech Loyalty Program for Plumbing and HVAC Installers

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Rinnai America Corporation has launched PRO Tech, a loyalty program designed to reward individual plumbers and HVAC contractors who install and register eligible Rinnai products.

Available to installers across the US and Canada, PRO Tech gives contractors a direct way to earn rewards through product registrations. Installers register qualifying products through the Rinnai Central app and accumulate progress toward merchandise and other perks.

Unlike loyalty programs tied to an employer, PRO Tech benefits stay with the individual installer. That means a contractor can continue to build progress and retain earned perks even when changing companies.

Individual Installers Earn Increasingly Valuable Rewards

As registrations accumulate, PRO Tech participants can unlock merchandise ranging from premium drinkware and outdoor gear to professional-grade tools.

The program is open to technicians working independently, with a Rinnai PRO Network company, with a Rinnai Member company or with a company outside the Rinnai network.

“The PROs in the field who install our products are essential to Rinnai’s success, and we’re excited to introduce a loyalty program created specifically for them,” said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America Corporation. “Every day, they bring the skill, dedication and professionalism that our customers expect, and PRO Tech is one more way to say thank you while helping bring our commitment to Creating a Healthier Way of Living to life.”

Contractors and Employers Can Both Benefit

The program also creates an opportunity for participating Rinnai PRO Network companies to earn rewards while their technicians build individual perks.

When a PRO Tech account is linked to a Rinnai PRO Network company, the company earns Rinnai Reward Points while the technician earns separate PRO Tech perks. This allows both the individual installer and participating company to benefit from eligible product registrations.

For contractors, the program adds another reason to register qualifying Rinnai equipment while providing a way to build rewards independently of their employer.

Rinnai Central Combines Registration and Jobsite Resources

PRO Tech is accessed through the Rinnai Central mobile app, which brings several installer resources together in one platform.

In addition to registering eligible products and tracking PRO Tech progress, contractors can use the app to simplify installation and startup, access training and find product information.

The combination gives installers a single mobile resource for product registration, technical information and training while also providing a direct path to earning and tracking individual perks.

For more information or to enroll in the PRO Tech program visit www.rinnai.us/professional/pro-tech-program.