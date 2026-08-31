ABC Names Former Maryland Labor Secretary to Lead Workforce and Safety Policy

“Tiffany has spent her career tackling complex workforce and public policy challenges, turning concepts into practical solutions,” said, ABC president and CEO. “Her unique expertise in workforce development, infrastructure and government will strengthen ABC’s ability to anticipate what is coming, develop evidence-based research and advocate for policies that support our members and the merit shop construction industry.”

Before joining ABC, Robinson served as Maryland Secretary of Labor, leading a department of more than 1,600 employees. During her tenure, she pioneered the state’s skills-based hiring initiative, which eliminated four-year degree requirements for thousands of state jobs, and testified before Congress on apprenticeship policy.

Robinson later served as Virginia director of rail and public transportation, where she worked on workforce development, apprenticeship and safety initiatives connected to the state’s rail and transit system.

Workforce Policy Will Remain a Key Focus

Robinson said ABC’s proactive approach to workforce and safety policy was a key reason she was interested in joining the association.

“ABC is proactive in shaping the workforce and health and safety policies that will affect our industry for years to come,” said Robinson. “I look forward to working in partnership with ABC chapters and members to continue to identify emerging roadblocks early, build the research and evidence behind effective solutions and tackle those challenges head-on.”

Her experience with skills-based hiring and apprenticeship policy comes as contractors continue to navigate workforce challenges and demand for skilled construction labor. Her new role will focus on identifying those challenges early and developing policy and research that can help ABC members address them.

Robinson Adds Legal and Public-Sector Expertise

Robinson is an attorney who earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

At ABC, her responsibilities will span workforce policy, safety initiatives, research and strategic efforts aimed at strengthening the construction workforce and supporting the industry’s role in building critical infrastructure.

To learn more visit www.abc.org.