ABC Names Former Maryland Labor Secretary to Lead Workforce and Safety Policy
Key Highlights
- Skills-Based Hiring Experience: Robinson previously led Maryland’s initiative eliminating four-year degree requirements for thousands of state jobs
- Apprenticeship Policy: Her background includes work on apprenticeship and workforce development initiatives at the state and federal levels
- Workforce and Safety Focus: Robinson will work with ABC chapters and members to identify emerging workforce and safety challenges and develop research-driven solutions
WASHINGTON, DC — Associated Builders and Contractors has named Tiffany Robinson Vice President of Workforce and Safety Policy, bringing executive leadership experience in workforce development, public policy, infrastructure and safety to the association.
Robinson will serve on ABC’s executive leadership team and lead research, policy and strategic initiatives addressing construction workforce challenges, health and safety and the industry’s ability to build critical infrastructure. She will also work with ABC’s 67 chapters and 24,000 members to identify emerging issues and develop research-driven solutions.
Robinson Brings Skills-Based Workforce Experience
Before joining ABC, Robinson served as Maryland Secretary of Labor, leading a department of more than 1,600 employees. During her tenure, she pioneered the state’s skills-based hiring initiative, which eliminated four-year degree requirements for thousands of state jobs, and testified before Congress on apprenticeship policy.
Robinson later served as Virginia director of rail and public transportation, where she worked on workforce development, apprenticeship and safety initiatives connected to the state’s rail and transit system.
Workforce Policy Will Remain a Key Focus
Robinson said ABC’s proactive approach to workforce and safety policy was a key reason she was interested in joining the association.
“ABC is proactive in shaping the workforce and health and safety policies that will affect our industry for years to come,” said Robinson. “I look forward to working in partnership with ABC chapters and members to continue to identify emerging roadblocks early, build the research and evidence behind effective solutions and tackle those challenges head-on.”
Her experience with skills-based hiring and apprenticeship policy comes as contractors continue to navigate workforce challenges and demand for skilled construction labor. Her new role will focus on identifying those challenges early and developing policy and research that can help ABC members address them.
Robinson Adds Legal and Public-Sector Expertise
Robinson is an attorney who earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
At ABC, her responsibilities will span workforce policy, safety initiatives, research and strategic efforts aimed at strengthening the construction workforce and supporting the industry’s role in building critical infrastructure.
To learn more visit www.abc.org.