Cleaver-Brooks to Acquire R.F. MacDonald, Expanding Boiler Service in California and Nevada

THOMASVILLE, GA and HAYWARD, CA — Cleaver-Brooks Company, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire R.F. MacDonald Company, a longtime boiler sales and service representative serving customers throughout California and Nevada.

The transaction is subject to US regulatory approval, which the companies said typically takes a minimum of 30 days.

For contractors and other boiler system customers in California and Nevada, R.F. MacDonald will continue operating under its existing name, with the same leadership team and territory. The acquisition is intended to add engineering resources, product expertise and operational support while maintaining existing customer relationships.

“We are extremely excited about expanding our relationship and joining forces together with the incredible team at R.F. MacDonald,” said Bart Aitken, President and CEO of Cleaver-Brooks. “For 70 years, R.F. MacDonald has represented our products with professionalism, technical expertise, and a customer-first approach. Bringing our teams together allows us to build on that success, strengthen our presence in the market, and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners.”

Existing Leadership And Territory Will Remain In Place

Founded in 1956, R.F. MacDonald has built its business around customer service, technical knowledge and relationships throughout the boiler and thermal solutions markets.

The company has just under 300 employee-owners and has played a role in expanding Cleaver-Brooks’ business throughout California and Nevada.

Jim MacDonald, Chairman of R.F. MacDonald, stated “After generations of proud family ownership, followed by a transfer of ownership to our employees several years ago, this new chapter will provide our company with additional scale and resources to accelerate growth. Our core values—commitment to our customers and dedication to our employees—will hold firm as we come together with our longtime partner, Cleaver-Brooks.”

“This marks the start of a great new era as we start our eighth decade in business. Joining Cleaver-Brooks creates new opportunities for our customers, employees, and partners,” said Jim Lowell, CEO of R.F. MacDonald. “We share a commitment to solving customer challenges with reliable products, practical expertise, and responsive service. This combination gives us the resources to deliver even greater value.”

Customers Will See Expanded Technical and Factory Support

As a Cleaver-Brooks subsidiary, R.F. MacDonald will continue serving its existing territory and customers. The companies said customers can expect a seamless transition with no interruption to existing sales contracts, technical support or ongoing projects.

The combined organization will add resources in several areas, including:

Enhanced technical sales and application engineering support

Direct access to factory resources and product expertise

Improved coordination among sales, engineering and customer service

Greater investment in inventory, training and customer responsiveness

Expanded opportunities for future growth and innovation

For contractors, engineers and facility operators, the expanded resources are intended to provide additional support during equipment selection, system application and ongoing service while preserving the local relationships established by R.F. MacDonald.

Acquisition Builds On A Longtime Boiler Partnership

The companies have worked together for 70 years, with R.F. MacDonald representing Cleaver-Brooks products across California and Nevada.

The acquisition is part of Cleaver-Brooks’ broader strategy to strengthen customer engagement, increase resources available to its sales and service network, and support continued innovation across its thermal energy markets.

To learn more visit cleaverbrooks.com.