Housecall Pro Launches Trades Thursday for Nationwide Contractor Networking

DENVER, CO — Housecall Pro® has launched Trades Thursday, a new annual nationwide event designed to bring home-service professionals together to share business strategies, build local connections and learn from peers.

The inaugural Trades Thursday will take place Oct. 1, 2026, with more than 15 regional hubs across the country along with locally organized meetups led by Housecall Pro Superpros. The events are free and open to all home-service professionals, regardless of whether they use Housecall Pro.

The event builds on Housecall Pro’s ongoing investment in the trades through its Champion the Trades® program.

“The trades are built on people sharing what works, whether that’s with their teams, their peers or the next generation of Pros,” said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at Housecall Pro. “Trades Thursday is about bringing more of that knowledge and experience together so Pros can learn from each other and strengthen their businesses. Whether you’re running one truck or building a growing team, there’s a lot to gain from getting in a room with other Pros who understand the work, the challenges and what it takes to build a great business.”

Regional Hubs Focus On Practical Contractor Education

Housecall Pro-hosted regional events will bring contractors together for an afternoon of education, peer discussions and networking.

Activities will include:

Expert-led sessions from Housecall Pro Superpros and product experts

Peer panels and conversations focused on business growth and the future of the home-service industry

A first look at upcoming Housecall Pro products, including new AI-powered tools

Free professional headshots and Milwaukee tool kit giveaways*

Food, drinks and happy hour

Regional events are planned for New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Charlotte, Tampa, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Austin, Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, Denver and Sausalito.

Housecall Pro Superpros helping lead the regional events include Emily Brasseal of Acadiana Comfort Systems, Amber DeLong of DeLong & Sons HVAC and Amy Boatwright of Nobility Door.

Local Meetups Expand Trades Thursday’s Reach

Alongside the regional hubs, Superpros will host informal meetups in communities across the country. The gatherings will give contractors and other trades professionals an opportunity to network, discuss day-to-day business challenges and exchange ideas with peers in their area.

Local hosts include Jake Cordero of Motherflushers Plumbing, Ryan Bowman of Divergent Solutions, Andre Marshall of ADM Garage Doors and Shannon Huck of Next Level Chimneys.

Housecall Pro is supporting local hosts with event funding, promotional resources and giveaways, with additional meetup locations being added as they are confirmed.

Home-service professionals can find a Trades Thursday event and register at TradesThursday.com.

*No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.