NIBCO Acquires UniTorq to Strengthen Valve Actuation Solutions

ELKHART, IN — NIBCO INC. has completed its acquisition of UniTorq Actuators and Controls, expanding NIBCO’s presence in commercial and industrial markets while adding to its portfolio of valve actuation and control solutions.

“We are excited to welcome UniTorq to our team. This acquisition enhances our ability to serve customers, accelerates our strategic objectives, and positions us for long-term success in the markets we serve,” said NIBCO President and Chief Executive Officer Ashley Martin.

UniTorq Adds Actuation and Control Capabilities

UniTorq will become part of NIBCO while retaining the people, products and reputation that have supported the company for more than 25 years. NIBCO plans to invest in enhancing UniTorq’s IT platform to support operational performance, product quality and customer service.

Based in Lawrenceville, Georgia, UniTorq serves commercial and industrial markets with valve actuation solutions designed around specific customer requirements.

The company is one of the largest pneumatic actuator brands in the world and offers a broad portfolio of valve actuation products, including pneumatic and electric actuators, accessories and controls.

Expanded Options for Commercial and Industrial Applications

The acquisition gives NIBCO additional capabilities in valve actuation and control while expanding its overall industry presence. For contractors and other customers working on commercial and industrial applications, the combined portfolio provides access to pneumatic and electric actuation products along with related accessories and controls.

The addition of UniTorq also supports NIBCO’s broader strategy of expanding its ability to provide complete valve solutions for commercial and industrial systems.

To learn more about NIBCO visit www.nibco.com.

For more information about UniTorq and its products, visit www.unitorq.com.