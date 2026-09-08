Copper Development Association Launches National Copper Advocates Network

MCLEAN, VA — The Copper Development Association (CDA) has launched Copper Advocates, a nationwide network for individuals, public officials, organizations and companies interested in copper’s role in the US economy, infrastructure and manufacturing. Participation is free and open to anyone interested in supporting copper.

The network will provide updates on policy developments, industry issues and copper’s economic impact, along with opportunities for participants to engage in relevant advocacy efforts. Those activities may include signing letters, contacting elected officials, sharing perspectives with policymakers and supporting other actions communicating copper’s value to US communities. Participation in individual advocacy efforts is voluntary.

“Copper supports jobs, businesses, and communities across the country, and many of the policies that influence its future are shaped at the state and local level,” says Adam Estelle, President and CEO of the Copper Development Association.

“Becoming a Copper Advocate gives people and organizations a straightforward way to stay informed and lend their voice when it matters. We want Copper Advocates to reflect the broad range of people, industries, and communities that depend on copper every day.”

Copper Supports Construction and Infrastructure Across the US

The launch comes as copper continues to contribute to the US economy. According to CDA, the domestic copper industry generates $254 billion in annual economic output, supports more than 576,000 jobs nationwide and contributes $22.9 billion annually in federal, state and local tax revenues.

CDA’s Economic Impact of Copper resource also provides economic data for individual states and local areas. The data covers copper’s economic influence across manufacturers, suppliers, contractors, service providers and communities throughout the country.

Network Offers Industry Data and Policy Updates

Copper Advocates will receive at least two updates annually covering advocacy, policy developments and issues affecting the US copper industry. Additional communications will be provided when emerging issues require more timely action.

Participants will also have access to economic data, industry insights, fact sheets, reports and other educational resources intended to provide context for copper-related policy discussions.

Contractors and Skilled Tradespeople Can Participate

The network is open to a broad range of participants, including industry professionals, skilled tradespeople, engineers, contractors, employees and members of the public. Elected officials, policymakers and other public-sector leaders, academic and nonprofit organizations, and companies across the copper value chain and wider economy can also participate.

For contractors and skilled-trades professionals, the network provides access to information about copper’s economic and infrastructure role as well as developments affecting the broader copper industry.

To learn more or sign up to become a Copper Advocate, visit copper.org/policy/copperadvocates/.

A new Copper Advocates launch video introduces the initiative and explains the importance of participation from individuals and organizations across the country in building a collective voice around copper.