Sonnhalter Tool Drive Collects $25,000 in Tools and Building Materials

CLEVELAND — Sonnhalter partnered with Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity for its 17th Annual Sonnhalter Tool Drive, collecting more than $25,000 worth of donated tools and building materials during the month-long August initiative.

Since the Tool Drive launched in 2010, Sonnhalter has helped collect $628,000 in donations to benefit Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

Organizations, businesses and residents throughout Northeast Ohio were encouraged to donate new and gently used tools and building materials. The donations support Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to provide safe, affordable housing opportunities throughout the Greater Cleveland region.

“Each year, we continue to be inspired by the incredible generosity of the Northeast Ohio community,” said Matt Sonnhalter, Vision Architect at Sonnhalter. “What began as a small initiative has grown into a meaningful tradition that supports Habitat for Humanity’s mission while bringing the community together for a greater purpose. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to this year’s Tool Drive and helped make another successful year possible.”

Construction Industry Companies Help Drive Donations

The annual effort drew participation from companies across the construction, industrial and MRO markets, along with community organizations and individuals.

Trade industry participants included Beta Tools, Buyers Products, General Pipe Cleaners, Independence Excavating, Jergens, Inc., Kapro, Lakeside Supply, NIBCO, Shop Supply & Tool Company, Sutton Industrial Hardware, Macomb Group/Woodhill Supply and Wright.

Community participants included Berea Recreation Center, Canvas at Valor Acres, Cuyahoga County Public Library – Berea Branch, Rising Star Coffee Roasters, Limelight Coworking, St. Mary of the Falls, The Wine Spot and individuals throughout the Greater Cleveland community and beyond.

Donated Tools Support Habitat Construction and ReStores

All donations collected through the Sonnhalter Tool Drive benefited Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. Donated tools and building materials will either be used directly for Habitat projects or sold through one of Greater Cleveland Habitat’s ReStores.

Proceeds from ReStore sales help fund homebuilding and rehabilitation programs for families in need throughout Northeast Ohio.

“The Sonnhalter team continues to demonstrate what true community partnership looks like,” said Laura Potter-Sadowski, Director of ReStores at Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. “Their commitment to bringing together supporters for this cause helps us make a lasting impact throughout our community. We are incredibly grateful for their continued dedication and for everyone who donated to this year’s Tool Drive.”

Publishing Partners Help Expand Industry Reach

Sonnhalter’s publishing partners also helped promote the Tool Drive to their audiences. Participating publishing organizations included Babcox Media, BNP Media, Direct Business Media, EndeavorB2B, Mechanical-Hub.com and PHCPPros, which also donated to the cause.

By bringing together manufacturers, distributors, contractors, trade organizations, community groups and individuals, the annual Tool Drive provides a direct way for the trades community to put surplus and gently used tools and materials to work supporting local housing projects.

To learn more visit www.sonnhalter.com.