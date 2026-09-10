Ariston Group Names Farrah Larson Key Accounts Manager – Builder

Larson brings more than 15 years of building-industry experience, with a background in strategic account management, new-home construction sales, product specification development, contract negotiations, pricing strategy, customer training and cross-functional leadership.

Her experience includes developing relationships with national, regional and local homebuilders while working closely with purchasing leaders, division executives, contractors, distributors, designers and other industry partners.

Builder Experience Supports Specification and Account Growth

Throughout her career, Larson has focused on building customer and industry relationships while delivering sales growth and expanding market share. Her experience spans both the business and technical sides of builder-channel sales, including product specifications, project support, pricing and customer training.

“We are excited to welcome Farrah to Ariston Group,” said Fernando Castro, Regional Sales Manager for Ariston Group. “Her extensive builder experience, industry relationships, and customer-focused approach will be valuable as we continue strengthening our builder partnerships and expanding our presence throughout the Southwest.”

Larson’s appointment gives Ariston Group additional builder-channel experience as the company works to expand its presence across the Southwest.

New Role Focuses on Builder Relationships and Specifications

In her new role, Larson will develop and manage key builder relationships, increase product specifications, support current and future projects, and identify new growth opportunities.

She will also work with Ariston Group’s sales, marketing and operations teams, along with distribution partners, to support the company’s builder-channel strategy.

For builders and their project partners, that work includes supporting product selection and specifications as projects move from planning and design into construction.

Larson Brings Cross-Industry Partner Experience

Larson’s previous work with purchasing leaders, division executives, contractors, distributors and designers provides experience working across the different groups involved in new-home construction.

“I am excited to join Ariston Group and work with its customers and industry partners across the Southwest,” said Larson. “I look forward to building strong relationships, supporting our builder customers, and contributing to the company’s continued growth.”