Flygt Marks 125 Years of Pump Engineering and Water Infrastructure Innovation

Moving water is one of those basic functions modern life depends on but rarely notices. Pumps keep wastewater moving to treatment plants, construction sites and mines dry, cities protected from flooding and critical infrastructure operating.

For more than a century, Flygt pumps have been part of that infrastructure. The company’s history is largely a history of solving practical pumping problems—from keeping equipment out of floodwater and reducing clogging to improving energy efficiency and giving operators more information about system performance.

That engineering history began in Emmaboda, Sweden, with a small foundry and eventually grew into one of the world’s major pump manufacturing operations.

In 1901, blacksmith and mould maker Per Alfred Stenberg established a small foundry in Emmaboda, initially serving the region’s glass industry. More than two decades later, Hilding Flygt established a pump and fan sales company in Stockholm. Their paths crossed in 1929, when a newspaper advert brought the two businesses together. The first Flygt pump was produced in Emmaboda the following year.

More than a century later, Emmaboda remains at the heart of Flygt manufacturing. Xylem’s flagship Flygt pump factory produces approximately 160,000 to 170,000 pumps each year.

Submersible Technology Changed Dewatering

One of Flygt’s first major engineering advances addressed a problem common on construction and mining sites in the 1940s.