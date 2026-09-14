Franklin Electric Shares Water Infrastructure Photography Collection With Fort Wayne Community

FORT WAYNE, IN — Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) is sharing its corporate collection of environmentally focused photographs by Edward Burtynsky with the Fort Wayne community through a special exhibit, “Water,” at the University of Saint Francis. The loan coincides with Franklin Electric’s sponsorship of the public exhibit, which runs Aug. 24 through Sept. 17 in the university’s Rolland Center Weatherhead Gallery.

The Burtynsky collection is permanently displayed throughout Franklin Electric’s Fort Wayne headquarters and features photographs of major water infrastructure resources, hydroelectric projects, aquaculture operations and agricultural irrigation systems. Burtynsky is recognized as a leader in modern environmental imagery and contemporary photography, with his work displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Tate Modern in London, among others.

Photography Highlights Infrastructure Behind Global Water Use

The collection connects Franklin Electric’s work in water systems with a broader look at the infrastructure and resources required to move, manage and use water around the world.