Franklin Electric Shares Water Infrastructure Photography Collection With Fort Wayne Community
Key Highlights
- Water Infrastructure Takes Center Stage — Edward Burtynsky’s photographs document hydroelectric projects, irrigation systems, aquaculture operations and other water resources
- Franklin Electric Opens Corporate Collection to the Community — Photographs normally displayed throughout the company’s Fort Wayne headquarters will be featured in a public exhibit
- Free Exhibit Focuses on Water Stewardship — Franklin Electric’s sponsorship makes the University of Saint Francis exhibition and related public events accessible to the community
FORT WAYNE, IN — Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) is sharing its corporate collection of environmentally focused photographs by Edward Burtynsky with the Fort Wayne community through a special exhibit, “Water,” at the University of Saint Francis. The loan coincides with Franklin Electric’s sponsorship of the public exhibit, which runs Aug. 24 through Sept. 17 in the university’s Rolland Center Weatherhead Gallery.
The Burtynsky collection is permanently displayed throughout Franklin Electric’s Fort Wayne headquarters and features photographs of major water infrastructure resources, hydroelectric projects, aquaculture operations and agricultural irrigation systems. Burtynsky is recognized as a leader in modern environmental imagery and contemporary photography, with his work displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Tate Modern in London, among others.
Photography Highlights Infrastructure Behind Global Water Use
The collection connects Franklin Electric’s work in water systems with a broader look at the infrastructure and resources required to move, manage and use water around the world.
“As part of our corporate space, these photographs have served as a reminder of how the Franklin Electric team makes water possible around the world,” said Joe Ruzynski, CEO of Franklin Electric. “Now, we’re excited to share them with the Fort Wayne community. We hope they serve as a catalyst for meaningful conversations about stewardship, sustainability and responsible water use.”
Public Exhibit Brings Water Conversation to Fort Wayne
Through Franklin Electric’s support, the Saint Francis exhibition and related public events are free and open to the community. Details on exhibit hours, special events and location are available through the university’s event information.
Supporting the arts and education has been part of Franklin Electric’s community commitment for decades. The Franklin Electric Charitable and Educational Foundation provides scholarships to college-bound high school seniors and contributes annually to nonprofit organizations in communities where the company operates, including Fort Wayne.
To learn more visit www.franklin-electric.com.