Rheem Employees Pack Meals for Atlanta Community on 9/11 Day of Service

ATLANTA, GA — Rheem Manufacturing Company employees, including CEO Chris Peel, joined thousands of volunteers across the country to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11 through the 9/11 Day Meal Pack. For the fourth consecutive year, the Rheem team participated in Atlanta, packing meals for individuals and families facing food insecurity.

The annual service event is part of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, which brings volunteers together for projects intended to strengthen communities and help those in need.

Rheem Employees Mark 9/11 Anniversary Through Community Service

Rheem’s participation is part of its Heart of Comfort program, through which employees support communities where the company operates.

“Through our Heart of Comfort program, our employees continue to put our values into action by strengthening the communities we call home and demonstrating the impact we can make when we serve together,” said Peel.

Nationwide Effort Packed More Than 17 Million Meals

Across the country, tens of thousands of volunteers in 51 US cities participated in the 9/11 Day Meal Pack, helping pack more than 17 million meals for individuals and families facing food insecurity.

For Rheem employees, the Atlanta event marked the company’s fourth consecutive year participating in the meal-packing effort.

Rheem Continues Atlanta Community Support

Headquartered in Atlanta, Rheem continues to support the local community through employee volunteering and philanthropic initiatives.

In May, Rheem employees volunteered their time and the company donated water heating and HVAC systems to 24 families through its partnership with Habitat for Humanity International as part of the 2026 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

On Sept. 8, Rheem also reinforced its longstanding commitment to veterans and the local community through its sponsorship of the VETLANTA Q3 Summit.