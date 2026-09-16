McNorton Mechanical Joins Hiller, Adding Full-Service Home Capabilities in Pensacola

Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical has expanded its Florida presence through a partnership with Pensacola-based McNorton Mechanical, adding its 19th location across the Southeast and third in Florida.

After serving customers in the Florida Panhandle for nearly 50 years, McNorton joins Hiller, with many former McNorton team members continuing to serve homeowners throughout the Pensacola area under the Hiller brand.

The partnership expands the services available to McNorton customers beyond HVAC and generator work to include plumbing and additional electrical installation, maintenance and repair services.

Partnership Expands Whole-Home Service Capabilities

McNorton has served the Pensacola market since 1978, providing residential and commercial air conditioning, heating and generator services. Owners Sean Kelly and Derrick Rushnell chose to partner with Hiller as they looked to expand the company's service capabilities and address a broader range of homeowner needs.

“Taking care of our loyal customers has been our top priority for the past 48 years. When we began to consider the evolving needs of homeowners, it became clear that servicing the entire home is the best way forward”, remarked Rushnell. “We are so excited for our company to join the Hiller family”, he continued, “Because I am confident that our clients and team members will remain well taken care of for many years to come—throughout their homes and condos.”

Many former McNorton employees will remain part of the Pensacola operation, joining Hiller technicians in providing HVAC, generator, plumbing and electrical services across the greater Pensacola area.

Pensacola Becomes Hiller’s Third Florida Location

Hiller brings additional resources and technology to the former McNorton operation, including technician training, online appointment booking, real-time technician tracking and 24/7 emergency service. The company also offers its 100% satisfaction guarantee: “Happy You’ll Be or the Service is FREE!”™.

Like McNorton, Hiller has built its business around essential home services, technical expertise and customer service. The company said existing McNorton customers can expect continued service while gaining access to a broader range of whole-home capabilities.

“The extremely talented team at McNortons leaves behind a legacy of high-quality work, integrity, superior service, and caring for thousands of families in the Pensacola area”, remarked Jimmy Hiller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical. “We are so excited to expand our offerings in Florida, and continue to serve more homeowners across the beautiful Florida coastline. We are looking forward to joining and serving this incredible community alongside these exceptional team members.”

Hiller Continues Southeast Growth

Jimmy Hiller founded Hiller Plumbing with one truck and $500 in 1990. As of 2026, the company has grown to more than 800 associates and 600 trucks operating across 18 locations in seven states.

With the addition of the former McNorton Mechanical office, Hiller now operates 19 locations across the Southeast. The Pensacola operation joins Panama City and Apalachicola as the company's third Florida location.

The expanded Pensacola team will continue serving the region with HVAC and generator services while adding plumbing and electrical capabilities for homeowners seeking a broader range of installation, maintenance and repair services.

To learn more visit happyhiller.com.