LIXIL and UNICEF Report 1.3 Million People Gained Sanitation Access

LIXIL Corporation (LIXIL) and UNICEF released the 2025–2026 Impact Update for their “Make a Splash!” partnership, which works to expand access to safe sanitation and hygiene in underserved communities by strengthening self-sustaining local sanitation markets.

The partnership has supported almost 20 million people to date. The latest report covers progress during the 12 months ending March 2026 across six focus countries: Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania.

During the reporting period, 1.3 million people gained new direct access to at least basic sanitation, while another 1.8 million benefited indirectly through systems-strengthening activities. An additional 625,000 people gained access to basic handwashing services.

Direct access to basic sanitation increased from 727,000 people in the previous year to 1.3 million during the latest reporting period. LIXIL and UNICEF attributed the increase to a market-based approach focused on five dimensions of market strengthening, including building supply chains and creating demand.

To download a copy of the report visit www.lixil.com/en/makeasplash/pdf/MaS-impact-update-2025-2026.pdf.