Merit Brass Names Darren Hilliard President & CEO

CLEVELAND, OH — Merit Brass Company announced a planned leadership transition designed to provide continuity and position the company for continued growth. Effective Oct. 1, 2026, Darren Hilliard will become President & CEO of Merit Brass.

The transition follows the planned retirement of longtime Co-CEOs Alan Lipp and Marc Schlessinger. They will retire from their executive roles at the end of 2026 and assume the positions of Co-Chairmen of the Board.

Hilliard joined Merit Brass in 2018 and was promoted to President in 2021 as part of a carefully developed succession plan. Since then, he has led the company's Strategic Leadership Team, guided company-wide operations and strategy, and helped position Merit Brass for continued growth and long-term success.

Succession Plan Builds on Hilliard’s Existing Leadership Role

For nearly nine years, Hilliard has played a central role in strengthening Merit Brass' leadership structure, operational performance, and customer-focused culture.

"This transition has been years in the making," said Alan Lipp. "Marc and I have tremendous confidence in Darren's leadership, character, and commitment to the values that have defined Merit Brass for generations. He has built an exceptional leadership team, strengthened our organization, and positioned the company for continued success. We firmly believe Merit Brass' best years are still ahead."

"Selecting Darren to lead the company is one of the most important decisions we have made during our tenure," added Marc Schlessinger. "He has earned the trust and respect of our associates, customers, suppliers, and business partners. We are excited to support him as Merit Brass enters its next phase of growth."

27 Years of Industry Experience Supports New Role

Hilliard brings more than 27 years of industry experience to his new role. Throughout his career, he has developed a reputation for operational excellence, strategic leadership, and a focus on serving customers.

"I am honored by the confidence Alan, Marc, and the Board have placed in me," said Hilliard. "Merit Brass has earned its reputation through the dedication of our associates, the loyalty of our customers, and the strength of our supplier and industry partnerships. I look forward to building on that foundation and leading our team as we continue to grow and deliver value to the markets we serve."

Lipp and Schlessinger Will Continue in Board Leadership

Following their retirement from day-to-day management, Lipp and Schlessinger will remain actively involved as Co-Chairmen of the Board. In those roles, they will provide strategic guidance and help ensure a seamless leadership transition.

For nearly nine decades, Merit Brass has built its business on quality, service, relationships, and long-term commitment. The succession plan maintains those principles while transitioning executive leadership to Hilliard and retaining Lipp and Schlessinger in strategic board roles.

To learn more visit www.meritbrass.com.