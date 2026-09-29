DECKED Study Highlights Financial Case for Skilled-Trades Careers

KETCHUM, ID — DECKED is launching Built for Those Who Build, a new campaign focused on highlighting the career opportunities and contributions of workers in the skilled trades. The campaign follows two research projects commissioned by DECKED: an economic analysis comparing skilled-trades careers with four-year college degrees and a proprietary survey of 500 tradespeople across the construction, HVAC, plumbing and electrical industries.

The research comes as demand for skilled workers continues to grow, with more than two million trade jobs projected to remain unfilled by 2030. DECKED’s campaign will use the findings to highlight the financial and career characteristics of skilled-trades work while recognizing the workers who fill those roles.

Skilled Trades Reach Financial Break-Even Earlier

DECKED’s economic trajectory study compares careers in skilled trades, including electrical, HVAC and plumbing, with careers held by full-time bachelor’s degree holders. The analysis found that skilled-trades careers can provide a significantly faster path to positive net investment, with substantially lower education costs and debt exposure.

Skilled-trades workers reach a financial break-even point by age 19, compared with age 26 for bachelor’s degree holders. The total real cost of entering a trade ranges from $13,151 for HVAC to $15,417 for electricians, compared with $220,081 for a bachelor’s degree, including interest.

Average trade-school debt at graduation ranges from $1,716 for plumbing to $2,558 for HVAC, compared with $30,364 for bachelor’s degree graduates. Only 22% to 27% of trade students borrow at all, compared with 85% of bachelor’s degree graduates.

Lifetime Earnings Remain Relatively Close

Despite the difference in education costs, DECKED’s analysis found that lifetime earnings for skilled-trades workers remain within 12% of those for bachelor’s degree holders. Average lifetime earnings were calculated at $3,121,166 for skilled trades versus $3,538,284 for bachelor’s degree holders.

The study also examined retirement benefits. Union skilled-trades pensions average $788,749 at retirement at age 62, compared with $572,563 in average employer 401(k) contributions for bachelor’s degree holders.

Employment opportunities also remain a factor in the outlook for the trades. Skilled-trades employment is projected to grow 7% from 2024 to 2034, more than double the 3% average projected growth across all occupations.

Tradespeople Report High Job Satisfaction

DECKED’s survey of 500 tradespeople found that 94% report being satisfied with their jobs, although 78% believe Americans undervalue careers in the trades.

The survey also found that 83% of respondents believe their jobs cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence. Compensation increased substantially over the course of respondents’ careers, with hourly wages rising 89% to a median of $34 per hour and salaries increasing 95% to $75,000.

Education debt was comparatively limited among respondents. Nearly three-quarters, or 73%, graduated debt-free, while 83% of those who borrowed for trade school paid off their loans within three years.

Forty-four percent of tradespeople surveyed said they believe they could not have achieved the same financial milestones—including homeownership, emergency savings and living debt-free—had they followed the traditional college route.

Physical Demands Remain a Key Challenge

While the financial and employment outlook was generally positive among respondents, the survey also identified challenges associated with working in the trades.

Physical strain was cited by 51% of respondents as a challenge, while 50% identified the fear that an injury could halt their ability to work. Both concerns ranked substantially higher than concerns about earning potential.

“Built for Those Who Build isn't just a campaign. It's who we are. Tradespeople built DECKED, and nearly every other blue-collar brand out there,” said Bill Banta, CEO of DECKED. “Their work has gone undervalued for too long. We're changing that with this campaign. ”

DECKED Campaign Will Include Video, School Outreach

The Built for Those Who Build campaign will include a new video series highlighting different skilled-trades professions and outreach to local schools aimed at encouraging participation in the trades.

DECKED also will host a Builder’s Day event Sept. 30 at its manufacturing facility in Defiance, Ohio. The event will celebrate blue-collar workers and their contributions to the workforce.

DECKED plans to publish the full survey results and economic comparison study later this month, along with a recap of Builder’s Day, at decked.com.