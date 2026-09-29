CHANNELLOCK, Case and Zippo Celebrate Pennsylvania Manufacturing
Key Highlights
- Skilled Manufacturing: See how three longtime Pennsylvania manufacturers rely on skilled workers and specialized production processes to make products in the United States
- Workforce Development: Learn how CHANNELLOCK, Case and Zippo are investing in apprenticeships, scholarships, education partnerships and the next generation of manufacturing workers
- Made in Pennsylvania: Explore the manufacturing histories of three iconic brands and the role their Meadville and Bradford operations continue to play in western Pennsylvania
MEADVILLE, PA. — Three Pennsylvania manufacturers are joining forces for Manufacturing Day Oct. 2 to highlight the people, skills and communities behind products made in the Keystone State.
CHANNELLOCK®, W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company and Zippo Manufacturing Company manufacture products in Meadville and Bradford, Pennsylvania. Together, the companies employ more than 1,150 people in the state and represent approximately 355 years of combined company history.
The three manufacturers also are collaborating on a limited-edition set featuring three of their products, all manufactured in Pennsylvania. The CHANNELLOCK® 140th Anniversary Set includes CHANNELLOCK® 426 6.5-inch Tongue & Groove Pliers, a CHANNELLOCK BLUE® Zippo® windproof lighter and a CHANNELLOCK BLUE® Case® Sod Buster® Jr. pocket knife.
Domestic Manufacturing Depends on Skilled Workers
The collaboration highlights the role skilled workers play in producing American-made products. Each company has maintained manufacturing operations in Pennsylvania for decades, while continuing to invest in production capabilities and workforce development.
Founded in 1886, CHANNELLOCK® remains family-owned and operated in Meadville. The company employs more than 350 associates and manufactures more than 75 different sizes and types of pliers in the United States.
Case Combines Craftsmanship With Modern Production
Case has manufactured premium knives in Bradford since 1905. The operation employs roughly 300 people, and a Case knife can require upwards of 100 manufacturing processes to complete.
Technological investments and production innovations have helped optimize manufacturing over the decades, while skilled workers continue to play a central role in crafting and testing each knife.
“At Case, American craftsmanship is a tradition we’ve carried forward for more than a century, and this collaboration with CHANNELLOCK® is the perfect representation of our companies’ shared values,” said Brent Tyler, Vice President of global marketing for Zippo and Case. “Not only does each company have a proud heritage based in Pennsylvania, but also a steadfast commitment to investment and opportunity for our local community and the next generation of manufacturing.”
Zippo Continues Production in Bradford
Zippo has manufactured its windproof lighters in Bradford since the company's founding in 1932. Now in its fourth generation of family leadership, the company has produced more than 650 million Zippo windproof lighters, each bearing the Bradford, Pennsylvania, name.
Zippo employs around 500 people across its manufacturing facilities and corporate offices in Bradford. Workforce development is a key part of the company's approach to maintaining its manufacturing operations and preparing for future workforce needs.
“Bradford has been Zippo’s home from the very beginning, and generations of talented people here have helped build one of the most recognized products in the world,” said Grant B. Duke, President, CEO, and co-owner of Zippo and Case “Investing in our local workforce through scholarships, apprenticeships and partnerships with our nearby university fulfills my great-grandfather’s vision for American manufacturing while bolstering our hometown pride and prosperity.”
Workforce Development Supports Manufacturing’s Future
As manufacturers across the country mark Manufacturing Day, CHANNELLOCK®, Case and Zippo are highlighting their investments in Pennsylvania operations and efforts to develop the next generation of manufacturing workers.
The companies’ continued presence in Meadville and Bradford demonstrates the role domestic manufacturing plays in western Pennsylvania, from providing skilled jobs to supporting workforce development and the communities where the companies operate.
Learn more about CHANNELLOCK® at www.channellock.com.