CHANNELLOCK, Case and Zippo Celebrate Pennsylvania Manufacturing

“Manufacturing is more than a location on a label. It’s people showing up and taking pride in work that lasts,” said, Chairman and CEO of CHANNELLOCK®. “Coming together with Case® and Zippo® gives us a chance to recognize the strength of Pennsylvania manufacturing and the people behind products used across the country and around the world.”

Founded in 1886, CHANNELLOCK® remains family-owned and operated in Meadville. The company employs more than 350 associates and manufactures more than 75 different sizes and types of pliers in the United States.

Case Combines Craftsmanship With Modern Production

Case has manufactured premium knives in Bradford since 1905. The operation employs roughly 300 people, and a Case knife can require upwards of 100 manufacturing processes to complete.

Technological investments and production innovations have helped optimize manufacturing over the decades, while skilled workers continue to play a central role in crafting and testing each knife.

“At Case, American craftsmanship is a tradition we’ve carried forward for more than a century, and this collaboration with CHANNELLOCK® is the perfect representation of our companies’ shared values,” said Brent Tyler, Vice President of global marketing for Zippo and Case. “Not only does each company have a proud heritage based in Pennsylvania, but also a steadfast commitment to investment and opportunity for our local community and the next generation of manufacturing.”

Zippo Continues Production in Bradford

Zippo has manufactured its windproof lighters in Bradford since the company's founding in 1932. Now in its fourth generation of family leadership, the company has produced more than 650 million Zippo windproof lighters, each bearing the Bradford, Pennsylvania, name.

Zippo employs around 500 people across its manufacturing facilities and corporate offices in Bradford. Workforce development is a key part of the company's approach to maintaining its manufacturing operations and preparing for future workforce needs.

“Bradford has been Zippo’s home from the very beginning, and generations of talented people here have helped build one of the most recognized products in the world,” said Grant B. Duke, President, CEO, and co-owner of Zippo and Case “Investing in our local workforce through scholarships, apprenticeships and partnerships with our nearby university fulfills my great-grandfather’s vision for American manufacturing while bolstering our hometown pride and prosperity.”

Workforce Development Supports Manufacturing’s Future

As manufacturers across the country mark Manufacturing Day, CHANNELLOCK®, Case and Zippo are highlighting their investments in Pennsylvania operations and efforts to develop the next generation of manufacturing workers.

The companies’ continued presence in Meadville and Bradford demonstrates the role domestic manufacturing plays in western Pennsylvania, from providing skilled jobs to supporting workforce development and the communities where the companies operate.

Learn more about CHANNELLOCK® at www.channellock.com.