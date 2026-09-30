Reliable Automatic Sprinkler and ASC Engineered Solutions Unite as Reliable Safety & Flow Corporation

OAK BROOK, IL — Reliable Safety & Flow Corporation (RSFC), formed through the unification of Reliable Automatic Sprinkler and ASC Engineered Solutions, has launched as a provider of integrated safety and flow systems for the commercial, industrial and infrastructure markets.

The new organization combines more than 175 years of manufacturing experience, bringing together Reliable Automatic Sprinkler’s fire protection expertise with ASC’s heritage in pipe joining, flow management and engineered flow solutions. The company is positioning itself as a single source for products, technical resources and digital tools used by engineers, contractors, distributors and building owners.

Combined Portfolio Spans Fire Protection and Mechanical Systems

Reliable Safety & Flow offers a broad portfolio of products supporting system performance from connection through operation. Product categories include fire sprinklers, devices and flexible connections, pipe joining products, valves and flow control components, fittings, structural support systems and digital design tools.

The company said the combined portfolio is intended to simplify specification, reduce project handoffs and support integrated system design across fire protection, water infrastructure, mechanical piping and related building systems.

“The built world is changing quickly. Projects are more complex, schedules are tighter, and the built world need partners who can solve more than one piece of the system," said G. Jason Hild, Chief Executive Officer, Reliable Safety & Flow Corporation. "Reliable Safety & Flow brings together two strong companies with the scale, expertise, and commitment to innovate around those challenges. We are building on more than 175 years of experience to help define what comes next for safety and flow systems.”

One Partner for Connected Systems

Reliable Safety & Flow said the unified organization offers connected solutions spanning fire protection, flow control, pipe joining, structural support and digital engineering.

The company also cites full supply traceability, technical support and domestic and global sourcing capabilities as part of its offering. According to RSFC, the combined organization is designed to support markets including commercial construction, healthcare, education, water management, data centers, energy and critical infrastructure.

The company’s integrated approach extends across water infrastructure, flow control, pipe joining systems, hanger and support products, natural gas delivery, fire protection, seismic solutions and digital performance tools.

Existing Customer Relationships Remain Unchanged

Reliable Safety & Flow stated that existing contracts, product specifications, technical support resources and sales relationships will remain in effect during the transition. No customer action is required.

Both the Reliable Automatic Sprinkler and ASC Engineered Solutions websites will remain active during the transition period.

Additional information about the unification and the new organization is available at Reliable Safety & Flow Corporation and at www.reliablesfc.com.