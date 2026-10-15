PMI Annual Report Examines Global Partnerships Behind Plumbing Products

McLEAN, VA — Plumbing Manufacturers International’s (PMI) 2026 Annual Report examines the international partnerships, technology collaborations, supply chain strategies and people involved in bringing plumbing products to market worldwide.

Titled “It Takes a Global Village to Deliver a Plumbing Product,” the report reflects the international collaboration PMI members rely on to develop products, serve customers and respond to changing manufacturing and trade conditions.

Nine Members Share Global Operations Insights

Nine PMI members representing the association’s broader membership volunteered to participate in interviews for the report. Their perspectives offer insight into how companies manage international operations and innovate to deliver value to customers and society.

Topics include how international teams advance technology, sustainability and supply chain resilience through knowledge exchange; how manufacturers manage global sourcing, component partnerships, distribution and marketing in the United States and abroad; and how they coordinate operations across time zones and cultures.

The report also explores regions where industry efforts have been especially impactful or rewarding, along with the factors that make global collaboration productive.

Report Summarizes PMI Member Achievements

In addition to member interviews, the annual report reviews PMI’s accomplishments over the past 12 months through its engagement with members. According to PMI, these efforts saved members significant costs related to manufacturing and regulatory compliance.

The report provides visibility into the people and partnerships behind plumbing products while contributing to an industry-wide discussion about the future of global manufacturing and trade.

The report’s article line-up includes:

NSF Contributes to Single, Harmonized EU Drinking Water Standard

The Sun Never Sets on Haws

LSP Products Rethinks Supply Chain in Response to Tariffs

A Kohler Shower That Reduces Water Use Up to 80%

TOTO Celebrates 20th WaterSense Anniversary with Continual Innovation

Sloan Expands Manufacturing to India and Beyond

It Takes Member Engagement to Manufacture Success

Falcon Produces OEM Products with Worldwide Network of Partners

GF Creates Global Sustainability Organization

BLANCO Focuses on the Kitchen—the Functional and Emotional Center of the Home

Download a copy of the report at safeplumbing.org/2026AnnualReport.