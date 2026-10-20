Water Infrastructure Investment Could Generate $2.5 Million per $1 Million Invested

WEST ORANGE, NJ — As communities across the country mark Imagine a Day Without Water, Trust in Water is calling for sustained investment in the nation’s water and wastewater infrastructure. Led by the Value of Water Campaign, the annual day of education has worked since 2015 to build public and political support for water infrastructure investment.

The campaign asks Americans to consider the consequences of losing reliable water service for a day—from disruptions at home and work to broader effects on local communities and the economy. It also encourages water utilities to help communicate the importance of maintaining these essential systems.

The economic consequences of a nationwide disruption would be substantial. A 24-hour loss of water service would result in nearly $120 billion in lost economic activity, 527,000 jobs and $69 billion in GDP, according to figures cited by Trust in Water.

US Water Infrastructure Needs $3.4 Trillion in Investment

The United States must invest roughly $3.4 trillion over 20 years to repair and modernize its drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems, according to The Economic Benefits of Investing in Water Infrastructure, a report from the Value of Water Campaign, Stantec and One Water Econ.

The estimated need reflects decades of deferred maintenance, aging treatment facilities and new regulatory requirements. Without sustained investment, communities face growing challenges in maintaining reliable service and meeting compliance obligations.

Water Infrastructure Spending Generates Economic Returns

Investment in water infrastructure also supports economic activity and employment. The Value of Water Campaign’s analysis found that every $1 million invested in water infrastructure generates:

$2.5 million in economic output

$1.4 million in GDP

$837,000 in labor income

10 jobs

These benefits extend throughout local economies. Pipe replacement, treatment plant upgrades and system modernization require utility employees, contractors, engineers and skilled trades. Reliable water service also supports businesses and employers across every sector that depends on it.

Private Providers Can Help Communities Modernize Systems

Private, regulated water and wastewater providers can help communities address infrastructure needs through capital investment, technical expertise and long-term planning. According to Trust in Water, these providers operate under state regulatory oversight, plan capital programs over decades and maintain certified workforces.

Partnerships can be especially important for small and rural communities, where water systems may struggle to recruit and retain qualified personnel. Such arrangements can help move deferred modernization projects forward, restore regulatory compliance and maintain reliable service for residents.

Sustained Investment Helps Prevent Costly Disruptions

Imagine a Day Without Water highlights the work required to deliver safe, clean and reliable water. These services depend on sustained investment, skilled workers and infrastructure maintained before problems become visible to customers.

The research cited by Trust in Water indicates that infrastructure investment generates economic benefits, while service disruptions and deferred maintenance can impose costs on communities, workers and local economies. The campaign encourages utilities to communicate those stakes and build support for investment before system failures force the issue.

For more information on Trust in Water, please visit www.trustinh2o.com.