Oatey Promotes Chris Heath to Vice President, US Distribution

Heath will lead the strategy and long-term direction of Oatey’s U.S. distribution network, with a focus on operational performance, technology, automation and customer service.
Oct. 20, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google

Key Highlights

  • Oatey promoted Chris Heath to Vice President, US Distribution, expanding his leadership of the company’s distribution network and long-term strategy

  • Heath joined Oatey in 2023 and has helped improve operational performance and consistency through technology and data-driven decision-making

  • Heath will focus on operations, technology and automation across US facilities to support customer service and long-term growth
Oatey logo

CLEVELAND — Oatey Co., a plumbing industry manufacturer since 1916, has promoted Chris Heath to Vice President, US Distribution.

Heath joined Oatey in 2023 and has helped strengthen the company’s US distribution operations through a focus on operational excellence, technology and data-driven decision-making. His work has supported improved performance and greater consistency across Oatey’s distribution network.

Heath to Lead US Distribution Strategy

In his new role, Heath will lead the strategy and long-term direction of Oatey’s US distribution network while continuing to oversee distribution across all US facilities. He will partner with site leaders to strengthen operations, advance technology and automation, and ensure distribution capabilities support customer service and long-term growth.

Oatey
Chris Heath.

Chris Heath. 

“Our distribution teams play a critical role in delivering for our customers every day, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made together,” said Heath. “I look forward to continuing to strengthen our network, invest in our people and processes, and identify new ways to use technology and data to improve performance and support Oatey’s long-term growth.”

Leadership Focuses on Operational Improvements

“Chris has brought strong leadership, accountability and operational discipline to our US distribution organization,” said Ron Carlson, Senior Vice President, US Operations at Oatey. “He has helped drive meaningful improvements across our network while building a strong foundation for the future. In this expanded role, Chris will continue advancing our distribution capabilities and helping ensure we are positioned to serve our customers with excellence.”

To learn more visit www.oatey.com.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Sponsored
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor Magazine, create an account today!