Oatey Promotes Chris Heath to Vice President, US Distribution
Key Highlights
- Oatey promoted Chris Heath to Vice President, US Distribution, expanding his leadership of the company’s distribution network and long-term strategy
- Heath joined Oatey in 2023 and has helped improve operational performance and consistency through technology and data-driven decision-making
- Heath will focus on operations, technology and automation across US facilities to support customer service and long-term growth
CLEVELAND — Oatey Co., a plumbing industry manufacturer since 1916, has promoted Chris Heath to Vice President, US Distribution.
Heath joined Oatey in 2023 and has helped strengthen the company’s US distribution operations through a focus on operational excellence, technology and data-driven decision-making. His work has supported improved performance and greater consistency across Oatey’s distribution network.
Heath to Lead US Distribution Strategy
In his new role, Heath will lead the strategy and long-term direction of Oatey’s US distribution network while continuing to oversee distribution across all US facilities. He will partner with site leaders to strengthen operations, advance technology and automation, and ensure distribution capabilities support customer service and long-term growth.
Leadership Focuses on Operational Improvements
“Chris has brought strong leadership, accountability and operational discipline to our US distribution organization,” said Ron Carlson, Senior Vice President, US Operations at Oatey. “He has helped drive meaningful improvements across our network while building a strong foundation for the future. In this expanded role, Chris will continue advancing our distribution capabilities and helping ensure we are positioned to serve our customers with excellence.”
To learn more visit www.oatey.com.