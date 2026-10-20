Oatey Promotes Chris Heath to Vice President, US Distribution

CLEVELAND — Oatey Co., a plumbing industry manufacturer since 1916, has promoted Chris Heath to Vice President, US Distribution.

Heath joined Oatey in 2023 and has helped strengthen the company’s US distribution operations through a focus on operational excellence, technology and data-driven decision-making. His work has supported improved performance and greater consistency across Oatey’s distribution network.

Heath to Lead US Distribution Strategy

In his new role, Heath will lead the strategy and long-term direction of Oatey’s US distribution network while continuing to oversee distribution across all US facilities. He will partner with site leaders to strengthen operations, advance technology and automation, and ensure distribution capabilities support customer service and long-term growth.