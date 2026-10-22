Vicinity Energy Executive Pamela Clark Receives 2026 SWEP Touchstone Award
Key Highlights
- Vicinity Energy Chief Commercial Officer Pamela Clark received the 2026 SWEP Touchstone Award for leadership, technical expertise, mentorship and community service
- Clark’s career at Vicinity Energy has spanned engineering design, field construction, operations, contract oversight, sales and account management since she joined the company in 1999
- Clark supports sustainable energy and Greater Philadelphia community initiatives and serves on the Schuylkill River Development Corporation board while pursuing a Master of Environmental Studies degree
PHILADELPHIA,PA — Vicinity Energy Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President Pamela Clark has been named a 2026 Touchstone Award recipient by the Society of Women Environmental Professionals (SWEP) of Greater Philadelphia.
The award recognizes environmental professionals whose leadership, mentorship, technical expertise and commitment to community service have made a lasting impact on their industries and regions.
According to SWEP of Greater Philadelphia, "Pam exemplifies the values of the SWEP Touchstone Award through her visionary leadership, technical excellence, environmental stewardship, mentorship, and an unwavering commitment to strengthening both her profession and her community."
Clark Leads Customer Strategy and Network Growth
As chief commercial officer, Clark leads Vicinity Energy's customer organization, overseeing sales, account management, sales operations, marketing and communications. Her responsibilities include advancing the company's customer-centric strategy, strengthening coordination across commercial functions, improving the customer experience, and supporting network growth and densification across Vicinity's operations.
"Pam’s career shows what leadership looks like when deep technical expertise meets a real commitment to our team, our customers and our community”, said Kevin Hagerty, President and CEO, Vicinity Energy. “She has worked across the full energy lifecycle, from designing manholes to operations and field work to leading sales and customer relations and beyond. That range is rare, shaping Vicinity’s growth as well as championing innovative energy solutions that deliver real environmental benefits.”
Career Spans Engineering, Construction and Operations
Clark brings more than 25 years of energy industry experience to her role. She joined Vicinity Energy in 1999 as a designer on the engineering team and has since held leadership positions in engineering design, operations, field construction project management, contract oversight, sales and account management.
That experience across technical, operational and commercial functions gives Clark a broad perspective on energy infrastructure and customer needs.
Environmental Stewardship and Community Involvement
Clark serves on the board of the Schuylkill River Development Corporation and is pursuing a Master of Environmental Studies degree at the University of Pennsylvania. She earned her bachelor's degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University.
SWEP's recognition also highlights Clark's advocacy for sustainable energy systems and her support for organizations focused on workforce development, poverty alleviation and environmental stewardship throughout Greater Philadelphia.
Clark will be recognized at SWEP of Greater Philadelphia's Touchstone Awards celebration on November 5 at the Merion Tribute House in Merion Station, Pennsylvania.