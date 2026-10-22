EverSmith Brands Expands Franchise Training With New EverHUB Facility

ORLANDO, FL — EverSmith Brands, a commercial facility services franchise platform, will open EverHUB on Oct. 22 in Milford, Ohio. The 12,000-square-foot center will expand technical training, technology demonstrations and franchise support across seven brands as the platform targets more than 1,200 territories within three years.

“Franchisees choose a platform for the support behind them,” said Justin Ghadery, CEO of EverSmith Brands. “EverHUB gives owners across all seven brands access to hands-on training, our Home Office teams, and each other. As we grow beyond 1,200 territories, every new owner will start here.”

Located at 502 Techne Center Drive in Milford, EverHUB will serve franchise owners across 1-Tom-Plumber, Clintar, Kitchen Guard, MilliCare, Prism Specialties, The Seals and U.S. Lawns. EverSmith Brands’ headquarters will remain in Orlando, Florida.

Training Stations Simulate Commercial Work Environments

EverHUB features brand-specific training stations designed to simulate the commercial environments franchisees and their teams encounter in the field. Using commercial equipment, including a walk-in refrigerator contributed by a partner, teams can practice service procedures in a controlled setting before applying those skills at customer sites.

The stations will support live demonstrations and hands-on technical instruction. An 80-person event room will accommodate onboarding, business training and franchise meetings. The facility also includes a podcast studio and recreation area.

“EverHUB shows a real commitment to helping franchise owners succeed,” said Brian Marra, owner of 1-Tom-Plumber Pittsburgh and the brand’s 2026 Franchisee of the Year. “I’m excited for our team to get more hands-on training, explore new technology, and learn from other owners across the EverSmith Brands network. For us, that means better-prepared technicians, stronger service for our customers, and more opportunities to grow.”

AI Lab Focuses on Operations and Technician Training

A dedicated AI lab will introduce franchise owners to tools for daily operations and technician training through live demonstrations and case studies.

Equipped with computers, workstations and virtual reality equipment, the lab will support the development and training of AI agents built using Claude. The focus will be on helping franchisees support their teams and improve customer service.

Franchisee Feedback Shapes the Facility

EverHUB’s “Voice of the Franchisee” theme recognizes leading owners throughout the facility and underscores their role in shaping the platform’s direction.

“Our franchise owners’ perspectives must remain at the center of every strategic initiative,” Ghadery said. “Every decision we make must consider the impact on their businesses.”

“Having a dedicated facility where owners and team members can train on the equipment, processes and service standards we use every day will help create greater consistency across the system,” said Chris Kushmaul, owner of MilliCare in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “For MilliCare, that means better-trained teams, stronger execution in the field and more confidence as we continue to grow.”

A private grand opening celebration will include a ribbon-cutting, facility tours and entertainment. Attendees will include franchisees from all seven brands, strategic partners, platform leadership, Riverside representatives, franchise brokers, IFA partners and local officials.

To learn more visit www.eversmithbrands.com/franchise-support/.