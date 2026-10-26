Watts Doubles Learn & Earn Rewards for Online Training

NORTH ANDOVER, MA — Watts has launched its Double Up promotion, offering plumbing and mechanical professionals additional incentives to expand their product knowledge through Watts Works Online eLearning.

Through Dec. 31, 2026, participants will earn twice the Learn & Earn tokens and twice the Learn & Win tickets for every eLearning module they complete.

New Users Receive Welcome Rewards

Professionals who register for Watts Works Online during the campaign will receive 500 Welcome Tokens and 50 Welcome Tickets.

Watts is also offering an incentive for participants who complete a larger volume of training. The first 150 new or existing users to complete at least 25 eLearning modules during the campaign period will receive an ultrasoft, oversized plush blanket.

New Dashboard Feature Identifies Untaken Modules

Watts is introducing a new Discover What You Haven’t Taken feature on the Watts Works Online dashboard. The feature provides users with a personalized view of eLearning modules they have not yet completed, helping them identify additional training opportunities.

Sweepstakes Offers 40 Winners

Participants can use their doubled Learn & Win tickets to enter the Double Up Your Comfort Sweepstakes for a chance to win premium prizes.

The sweepstakes will feature 11 unique prizes, including one grand prize, with 40 winners in total.

Log in or sign up for free at watts.com/training.