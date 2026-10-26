Hard Hats for Detroit Auction Raises Funds for Local Nonprofits

Melissa DiVietri painted every inch of her hard hat in vibrant abstract colors. Born with sacral agenesis (a rare birth defect that affects the development of the spine) DiVietri has built an international exhibiting career and created platforms for creators with disabilities.

Her hard hat benefits Trove Market, a nonprofit marketplace designed exclusively for creators and entrepreneurs with disabilities. Dave Meador founded Trove Market for his daughter, Belle, and the millions of people like her across the country. The auction pairing is sponsored by DTE Foundation and launches during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

"When I approach a canvas, or a hard hat, I am not thinking about my disability. I am thinking about the story I want to tell. This piece is for every person who was told they couldn't. It is proof that they can and that their work deserves to be seen, celebrated, and bid on," said DiVietri.

"Supporting Hard Hats for Detroit and Trove Market reflects our commitment to inclusive economic opportunity, investing in the creative potential of Detroiters with disabilities and ensuring their work reaches the audiences it deserves," said Rodney Cole, President, DTE Energy Foundation.

"Melissa's work embodies everything Trove Market stands for: creativity, determination, and the belief that disability is not a limitation but a different and powerful kind of strength. We are deeply grateful to Sachse Construction and DTE Foundation for making this story possible," said Jayme Powell, CEO, Trove Market.

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