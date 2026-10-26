Hard Hats for Detroit Auction Raises Funds for Local Nonprofits
Key Highlights
Hard Hats for Detroit features three custom hard hats supporting Detroit nonprofits focused on disability-inclusive employment, emerging artists and youth development
Sachse Construction, General Motors design modeler Tyrone Jack and artist Melissa DiVietri contribute designs connecting construction, automotive craftsmanship and community causes
The auction directs 100% of proceeds to nonprofit beneficiaries, continuing an initiative that has supported organizations including Focus: HOPE, EcoWorks Detroit and Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan since 2023
DETROIT, MI — Hard Hats for Detroit 2026, presented by Sachse Construction, brings together construction, automotive design and disability advocacy through an annual charity art auction that turns construction hard hats into custom works of art. The auction opened Oct. 22 at hardhatsfordetroit.com during Careers in Construction Month, with 100% of proceeds going to Detroit nonprofits.
This year’s auction features three hard hats created by artist and disability advocate Melissa DiVietri, General Motors automotive design modeler and oil painter Tyrone Jack, and Sachse Construction CEO Todd Sachse. Each design supports a different community initiative focused on inclusive employment, creative career development or youth enrichment.
"Sachse Construction is built on the belief that we have a responsibility to the communities where we work. Hard Hats for Detroit is one of the ways we live that, bringing together partners to invest in the people building Detroit's future. Every dollar raised goes directly to that mission," said Todd Sachse.
Detroit Defies: Art Supports Disability-Inclusive Employment
Melissa DiVietri painted every inch of her hard hat in vibrant abstract colors. Born with sacral agenesis (a rare birth defect that affects the development of the spine) DiVietri has built an international exhibiting career and created platforms for creators with disabilities.
Her hard hat benefits Trove Market, a nonprofit marketplace designed exclusively for creators and entrepreneurs with disabilities. Dave Meador founded Trove Market for his daughter, Belle, and the millions of people like her across the country. The auction pairing is sponsored by DTE Foundation and launches during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
"When I approach a canvas, or a hard hat, I am not thinking about my disability. I am thinking about the story I want to tell. This piece is for every person who was told they couldn't. It is proof that they can and that their work deserves to be seen, celebrated, and bid on," said DiVietri.
"Supporting Hard Hats for Detroit and Trove Market reflects our commitment to inclusive economic opportunity, investing in the creative potential of Detroiters with disabilities and ensuring their work reaches the audiences it deserves," said Rodney Cole, President, DTE Energy Foundation.
"Melissa's work embodies everything Trove Market stands for: creativity, determination, and the belief that disability is not a limitation but a different and powerful kind of strength. We are deeply grateful to Sachse Construction and DTE Foundation for making this story possible," said Jayme Powell, CEO, Trove Market.
Detroit Creates: Automotive Design Meets Caribbean Culture
Tyrone Jack, a General Motors automotive design modeler and oil painter, transformed his hard hat into a sculptural design featuring leather, teal and crimson panels, gold hardware and sneaker-inspired stitching. The piece draws on Caribbean Carnival energy while connecting automotive design craftsmanship with sneaker culture and Caribbean cultural expression.
Proceeds support Art Belonging Labs, a new program co-created by Martk’d and the Caribbean Community Service Center. The program will mentor emerging young Detroit Caribbean artists and help prepare them for careers in the creative economy. Foot Locker sponsors the hard hat.
"This hard hat is a collision of everything that inspires me: automotive design, the soul of Carnival, and the language of sneaker culture," said Jack. "I wanted to create something alive, something you couldn'tlook away from and something that means something for the young people who will benefit from Art Belonging Labs."
“Foot Locker has always been at the intersection of sport, culture, and community. Detroit’s Caribbean community has played an important role in shaping the city’s culture for generations, and we’re proud to help shine a brighter spotlight on the artists carrying that legacy forward," said Donald Dudley, Senior Director of Community Strategy and Brand Integration, Foot Locker
"Art Belonging Labs builds a real program around the belief that the creative economy is a powerful career pathway: mentorship, industry access, and a showcase that puts Detroit and Caribbean creative talent on a stage it deserves. This hard hat tells that story," said Dion Walcott, Founder, Martk'd
Detroit Builds: Ceramic Hard Hat Benefits Youth Center
Sachse Construction is the general contractor rebuilding “The Saint,” a $20 million conversion of the historic St. Cecilia's gym and school into the SAY Detroit Play Center at St. Cecilia. The facility will provide youth with academic, enrichment and recreation programs.
"This ceramic hard hat is one of the most personal things I have ever built," said Sachse. "It represents everything Hard Hats for Detroit stands for: craft, community, and the belief that what we build with our hands can change lives."
"Building a better community takes more than materials, it takes investment in the people who will live in the spaces we create. Supporting Hard Hats for Detroit and SAY Detroit is how Sherwin-Williams lives that belief," said Jason Lyons, Regional Account Executive, Sherwin-Williams.
"To have Sachse Construction, the company rebuilding The Saint, create a hard hat to benefit it through this auction is a full circle moment that only Detroit could produce," said Richard Kelley, Executive Director, SAY Detroit.
Four Years of Art and Community Investment
Since 2023, Hard Hats for Detroit has brought Detroit artists and sponsors together to raise funds for organizations including Focus: HOPE, EcoWorks Detroit, Empowerment Plan, DBG Detroit and Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan.
The initiative uses the construction hard hat—a symbol of work and protection—to draw attention to community needs and generate support for local organizations.