Navien Expands Into Smart Building Technology With SmartONE Acquisition

IRVINE, CA — KD Group has acquired the core business and assets of SmartONE Solutions, Inc., a Canadian provider of smart home and smart building technologies. Following the acquisition, NaviComm, Inc. has been established in Ontario, Canada, to continue and expand the smart community and smart building business previously operated by SmartONE.

The acquisition marks a strategic step in Navien’s effort to expand beyond plumbing and HVAC appliances and become a broader residential living environment solutions provider. By combining its expertise in plumbing, heating, cooling and energy technologies with connected living solutions, Navien aims to deliver more integrated residential experiences focused on comfort, convenience and connectivity.

Integrated Technology for Multifamily Properties

NaviComm specializes in smart community and smart building solutions, primarily serving multifamily residential properties, including condominiums and apartment communities. Its integrated platform connects multiple building systems and resident services to create a more connected living environment.

The company’s solutions include smart wall pads and in-unit control systems, lobby intercom and visitor management solutions, access control systems, mobile applications and digital resident services. NaviComm also provides ongoing technical support and maintenance.

By bringing these technologies together through an integrated platform, NaviComm helps residential communities manage essential building functions while giving residents convenient access to connected services.

Navien Expands Its Residential Technology Strategy

The acquisition supports Navien’s strategy to move beyond individual plumbing and HVAC products toward integrated residential systems that combine comfort technologies with security, connectivity and digital services.

“Residential living environments are rapidly evolving,” said TH Kim, CEO at Navien, Inc. “Homeowners increasingly expect integrated experiences where comfort systems, security, connectivity, and digital services work together within a unified platform. NaviComm provides a strategic foundation that helps us respond to this evolution by extending our capabilities beyond individual products and toward a connected residential ecosystem.”

North American Smart Building Opportunities

The combination of SmartONE’s local market knowledge and established operations with Navien’s broader technology, engineering and global business capabilities positions NaviComm to strengthen its offerings and pursue new opportunities in the North American smart building market.

To learn more visit NavienInc.com.