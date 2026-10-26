F.W. Webb Expands Buffalo-Area Service With New Amherst Facility

BEDFORD, MA — F.W. Webb Company has opened a 140,000-square-foot store and warehouse at 735 South Youngs Road in Amherst, New York, expanding its service capabilities in the greater Buffalo market. The facility offers plumbing, heating, HVAC/R and industrial products for contractors, facility operators and other trade professionals.

The new location combines expanded inventory, convenient product pickup and dedicated training space to help customers source materials and access technical support for projects of all sizes.

“We’ve developed strong relationships with trade professionals through our stores in upstate New York and across the Northeast, and we see a significant opportunity to build on that success in the Buffalo area,” said Bob Mucciarone, COO of F.W. Webb Company. “Our team is ready to make an immediate difference for the skilled trades and support industrial, institutional, and infrastructure projects throughout the region.”

Expanded Inventory and Convenient Pickup

The Amherst facility includes a 12,500-square-foot self-service counter area, a 65,500-square-foot warehouse and a three-acre paved outdoor storage yard with racks for additional inventory. Products include tools, equipment, accessories and other supplies for plumbing, heating, HVAC/R and industrial applications.

To help contractors save time on material runs, the location features a drive-through pipe barn and ample parking. Customers can place orders by phone, text or through the F.W. Webb mobile app, then collect purchases at a dedicated will-call center.

Training Space Supports Professional Development

The new store includes a training center with seating for more than 40 participants. The space will host product education and certification classes to help trade professionals keep pace with emerging technologies and changing regulations.

“At F.W. Webb, we combine the great capabilities of a large-scale corporation with the personalized service of a third-generation, family-owned business,” said Michael Schultz, general manager of F.W. Webb’s Amherst operations. “We look forward to working with trade professionals across the greater Buffalo region and introducing them to the products and services we offer through our diverse areas of expertise, including plumbing, heating, HVAC/R, LP gas, industrial, and more.”

Buffalo Operations Shift to New Roles

F.W. Webb entered the Buffalo market in 2022 through its acquisition of Stritt and Prieb, Inc. With the opening of the Amherst facility, the wholesale counter at the company’s existing location at 37 Clyde Avenue is moving to Amherst.

The Clyde Avenue property will transition to a dedicated valve repair, testing and maintenance shop operated by Alliance Specialty Group, an F.W. Webb subsidiary. The shop serves customers in the industrial, institutional, utility and power generation sectors.

More than 40 employees have moved from the Buffalo location to Amherst, and F.W. Webb plans to hire 15 additional employees for the new store. Job openings are listed at fwwebb.com/careers.

The Amherst store is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Saturday from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

Frank Webb Home Showroom Planned for 2027

A 6,230-square-foot Frank Webb Home showroom featuring bath, kitchen and lighting products is scheduled to open at the Amherst facility in 2027.

The showroom will include working displays, bathroom vignettes and fixtures from established brands. Consultants will help homeowners, designers and contractors select products for remodeling and new construction projects. Additional information will be available at frankwebb.com.

Northeast Expansion Continues

The Amherst opening adds to F.W. Webb’s ongoing expansion across the Northeast. In 2025, the company opened facilities in Rochester and Canastota, New York. In 2026, it opened new stores in Somerdale, New Jersey, and Central Islip, New York, and relocated to modern buildings in Whippany, New Jersey, and Queensbury, New York.

In 2027, the company plans to open its second Central Distribution warehouse in Hazleton, Pennsylvania.

To learn more visit www.fwwebb.com.