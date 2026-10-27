PHCC Educational Foundation Names New Executive Director and Academy Services Director

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors (PHCC) Educational Foundation has announced new leadership appointments to guide its national workforce development, apprenticeship and trade education programs.

Longtime industry professional John Zink has been appointed Executive Director, and Nicole Urizzo has been named Director of Academy Services. Steve Rivers, owner of Rivers Plumbing and Air in California and a past president of the PHCC—National Association, has begun a two-year term as Foundation Chairman.

The appointments are part of a planned succession following the retirement of PHCC CEO Cindy Sheridan and the move of former Foundation Executive Director Dan Quinonez into the PHCC—National CEO position.

Leadership Team Brings PHCC Experience

Zink brings 29 years of service with PHCC and the Foundation to the executive director role. His experience includes communications, fundraising, scholarship funds, construction management education and training partnerships across PHCC’s national chapter network.

Urizzo will serve as Director of Academy Services while continuing as Executive Director of PHCC of New Jersey and the NJPHCC Online Apprenticeship Academy. Her dual role connects regional contractor training needs with national PHCC Academy resources.

Rivers brings decades of mechanical contracting experience and national association leadership to his position as chairman, succeeding outgoing Chairman Patrick Wallner.

“Leadership transitions naturally bring change, but what makes this next chapter unique is that very few of us are new to this work or this community,” said Zink. “Our strength lies in the deep network surrounding the Foundation, our contractor volunteers, chapter executives, donors, and industry partners. My priority is to build on that base, taking the world-class resources we’ve created and expanding their reach to new audiences across the plumbing and HVAC sectors.”

Career-Changers Contribute to Trade Workforce Growth

Foundation scholarship applications and technical training enrollment data point to growing participation by adults entering the plumbing, heating and cooling industries after working in other fields.

The average age of enrollees across PHCC online apprenticeship and technician training programs is now 26. More than 30% of scholarship applicants are age 25 or older, with many seeking stable, family-supporting careers after working in entry-level or service-sector positions.

The Foundation also reports that a significant portion of applicants aim to use their trade education as a foundation for eventually starting their own businesses and contributing to the p-h-c industry.

Foundation Prioritizes Training Access and Workforce Standards

Under the leadership of Zink, Urizzo and Rivers, the Foundation plans to expand awareness and access to the PHCC Academy’s online curriculum while emphasizing comprehensive education over short-term training programs.

“Delivering robust, transferable education that creates well-rounded trades professionals is essential for long-term career success,” said Urizzo. “By bringing chapter-level perspectives directly into our national Academy programs, we can ensure our technical training, online apprenticeship courses, and workforce partnerships continue to meet the real-world operational needs of contractors on the ground.”

National Partnerships to Connect Contractors With Talent

The Foundation plans to use its existing network and industry relationships to connect emerging funding sources, corporate partners and prospective tradespeople with local PHCC chapters and contractor employers nationwide.

Through online technical courses, chapter partnerships and national workforce alliances, Zink and Urizzo will work to expand access to PHCC Academy programs, strengthen trade standards and promote the range of career opportunities available across the plumbing, heating and cooling industries.

For more information about the PHCC Educational Foundation, scholarship opportunities, or technical training programs, visit www.phccfoundation.org.