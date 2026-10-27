Southland Industries Names Jim Meacham CEO, Ted Lynch Executive Chairman

DULLES, VA — Southland Industries has named Jim Meacham Chief Executive Officer, completing a leadership transition announced earlier this year. Ted Lynch, who served as CEO since 2011, has transitioned to Executive Chairman.

Meacham takes over as Southland continues to expand its national footprint and pursue increasingly complex projects. The company provides full lifecycle building solutions spanning design, construction, operation and building efficiency. With projected annual revenue of approximately $8.5 billion, Southland aims to combine its workforce, experience and capabilities to support customers across its growing markets.

CEO Brings More Than 23 Years of Southland Experience

Meacham began his career at Southland as an intern more than 23 years ago. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing company operations and leading the strategic direction of Southland’s divisions.