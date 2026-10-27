Southland Industries Names Jim Meacham CEO, Ted Lynch Executive Chairman
Key Highlights
- Jim Meacham has been named CEO of Southland Industries, completing a leadership transition that moves former CEO Ted Lynch to Executive Chairman
- Meacham brings more than 23 years of Southland experience, including his most recent role as COO overseeing operations and divisional strategy
- Southland reports projected annual revenue of approximately $8.5 billion as it expands its national footprint and delivers full lifecycle building solutions spanning engineering, construction, service and energy
DULLES, VA — Southland Industries has named Jim Meacham Chief Executive Officer, completing a leadership transition announced earlier this year. Ted Lynch, who served as CEO since 2011, has transitioned to Executive Chairman.
Meacham takes over as Southland continues to expand its national footprint and pursue increasingly complex projects. The company provides full lifecycle building solutions spanning design, construction, operation and building efficiency. With projected annual revenue of approximately $8.5 billion, Southland aims to combine its workforce, experience and capabilities to support customers across its growing markets.
CEO Brings More Than 23 Years of Southland Experience
Meacham began his career at Southland as an intern more than 23 years ago. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing company operations and leading the strategic direction of Southland’s divisions.
“Since our founding over 75 years ago, we have built a company led by our engineering, construction, service, and energy-based approach, which has allowed us to be an industry leader in collaborative team-based projects,” said Meacham. “Our commitment to full lifecycle solutions and the strength of our people and teams are what excite me most about what lies ahead.”
Lynch Continues as Executive Chairman
Lynch will continue supporting Southland’s strategy and leadership team as Executive Chairman following 15 years as CEO. The transition comes as the company continues to pursue growth through its engineering, construction, service and energy capabilities.
Southland’s full lifecycle approach encompasses work across the building process, from design and construction through ongoing operation and efficiency improvements.
To learn more visit southlandind.com.