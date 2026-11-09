Xylem Completes Acquisition of Cornell Pump and Roper Pump

WASHINGTON, DC — Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has completed its previously announced acquisition of Cornell Pump and Roper Pump, expanding its portfolio of engineered pumping technologies and increasing its exposure to industrial markets.

The acquisition is part of Xylem’s ongoing portfolio strategy, which focuses on businesses and end markets with growth and margin potential. Cornell Pump and Roper Pump join WaterFleet, acquired Sept. 2, 2026, and TriOS, acquired July 1, 2026, as recent additions to the company’s portfolio.

Acquisitions Expand Industrial Market Capabilities

Xylem said the acquired businesses have historically grown at rates above its target growth rate. Together, the acquisitions expand the company’s capabilities in industrial markets including mining, power, semiconductors, and food and beverage.

Cornell Pump and Roper Pump add engineered technologies for demanding pumping applications, including slurry transport, solids handling and suction lift.

“We’ve been very deliberate about where we want to grow and where we believe Xylem can create the most value,” said Matthew Pine, President and CEO of Xylem. “This acquisition is a great example. It brings strong positions in markets benefiting from some of the biggest investment trends we see today, along with technologies and expertise that broaden what we can do for customers. And with Xylem’s global reach, we see opportunities to take those strengths further.”

Businesses to Join Flow Solutions Segment in 2027

Following the acquisition, Cornell Pump and Roper Pump will be reported as part of Xylem’s Water Infrastructure segment. Beginning in January 2027, the businesses will move to the company’s Flow Solutions segment.

Flow Solutions provides pumping, transport and flow-centric solutions for the movement, distribution and application of water across municipal, industrial, commercial and residential markets.

To learn more visit www.xylem.com/en-us/.