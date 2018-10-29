Construction Time-Lapse of the Statue of Liberty Museum

Exciting progress is being made for the new Statue of Liberty Museum in New York. EarthCam construction cameras are documenting each step of the project.

The museum will be the most significant addition to the island since the arrival of the Statue herself in June 1885. The 26,000-square-foot building will replace the small exhibition space currently inside the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. The unique design features a glass roof that seemingly blends in with the surrounding landscape and offers incredible views of America’s Great Lady and the New York Harbor. The interior will feature the statue’s original torch, which was replaced during a major renovation in the 1980s.