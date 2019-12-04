CONTRACTOR Acquired by Endeavor Business Media

NASHVILLE, TN – Endeavor Business Media has announced the acquisition of a number of Informa’s Industry & Infrastructure and Auto aftermarket media brands, expanding its position as one of the fastest growing B2B companies. Included in the acquisition are CONTRACTOR Magazine, as well as Contracting Business and HPAC Engineering. Please click here for a list of brands.

With a committed focus on delivering exceptional content and business opportunities, these Informa brands will join Endeavor’s complementary portfolio of brands and events to create new multi-channel platforms for its audience and advertisers.

“Endeavor is very excited about bringing the Industry & Infrastructure Intelligence and Auto Aftermarket media brands into the business to expand what we are already offering in these growing markets. We look forward to investing in these brands to take them to the next level for long-term sustainable success, leveraging Endeavor’s platform-wide strengths in print, digital, events and marketing solutions,” said Chris Ferrell, CEO of Endeavor Business Media.

“We are confident that the alignment of Informa and Endeavor’s brands in these markets will provide greater scale and innovative new opportunities for clients and audiences alike. Endeavor’s culture and organizational structure based in a data-informed, customer-first philosophy will create a compelling market advantage and new opportunities for the whole portfolio. With Endeavor’s investment in new and cutting-edge products and services, this opportunity to bring aligned marketing services capabilities and talent from Informa to Endeavor will be a great fit for all,” commented Sue Boehlke, President at Informa Intelligence. Informa was advised by JEGI (www.jegi.com), a leading independent investment bank focused on media, marketing, information and technology.

With this acquisition Endeavor Business Media now has 600 employees that produce 80+ brands, 59 live events and 50+ innovative marketing solutions that drive awareness and conversion. The acquisition of these top brands advances the company’s initiative of actively growing and investing in high quality B2B media brands that deliver excellent content and uniquely valuable experiences for its audiences and partners.

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites and events. The company targets B2B audiences in the accounting, aviation, dental, facilities maintenance, fire & public safety, industrial, technology, medical, oil & gas, public services, security, construction, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater market. The company has offices in Nashville, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Nashua, New Hampshire; Birmingham, Alabama; Sarasota, Florida; Skokie, Illinois; Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; Akron, Ohio and Santa Barbara, California. For more information, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com.