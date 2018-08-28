Illinois AG Sues Trump Tower for Water Violations

CHICAGO, IL -- Greg Zimmerman, writing on facilitiesnet.com, reports that Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has filed suit against Trump Tower in the heart of Chicago's Loop, alleging multiple violations of clean water laws.

From Zimmerman's article:

“Trump Tower continues to take millions of gallons of water from the Chicago River every day without a permit and without any regard to how it may be impacting the river’s ecosystem,” Madigan said in a statement. “I filed my lawsuit to make sure Trump Tower cannot continue violating the law.”

