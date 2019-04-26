Johnstone Supply Presents Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., April 2019 — Johnstone Supply, Inc. recently announced Member of the Year and Branch of the Year Awards at its Spring Sales Meeting & Trade Show in Nashville, Tenn.

Member of the Year: In recognition of their outstanding market share, customer service and strong sales growth, Johnstone Supply Muskegon group was awarded "Member of the Year" for their 2018 performance. The Muskegon group is headed by Cal Garbrecht, Dennis Olsen, Sheri Garbrecht Sheneman, and Tom Johnson. They joined the Johnstone Cooperative over 30 years ago with a single location. Now, the group operates eight locations in Michigan (Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Holland, Kalamazoo, Comstock Park and Benton Harbor) and Indiana (South Bend and Elkhart).

“I’m especially impressed with their commitment to serve the customer” stated CEO John Tisera. “They process orders until midnight and customers can have their order delivered by 5:00 a.m. the next day. That’s amazing customer service!”

Branch of the Year: Roanoke Virginia was recognized as the Johnstone Supply Branch of the Year. Roanoke is one of 10 locations operated by the JTeam group headquartered in Raleigh, NC. The JTeam group joined the cooperative in 1991 when it was founded by Charlie and DeAnn Melhinch. The JTeam group is an employee owned company with 7 locations in North Carolina and 3 locations in Virginia. The JTeam group opened the Roanoke location in October of 2015 where it quickly outperformed all expectations. “This branch has seen incredible growth and it’s impressive to know that they have turned the Roanoke market around in such a short time” said John Tisera, CEO of Johnstone Supply, Inc.