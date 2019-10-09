Lennox Teams Provide HVAC Systems During 'Feel The Love' Weekend

More than 300 free HVAC systems were installed for homeowners in need across the US, including furnaces and air conditioning systems for different climate needs.

Lennox’s 10th annual Feel The Love Day HVAC system installations were completed across the country over the weekend of October 5-6. More than 300 free HVAC systems were installed for homeowners in need ahead of the cold winter, including both furnaces and A/C for different climate needs. Feel The Love reaches all states and all Canadian provinces through 371 independent dealers.

More than 300 free HVAC systems were installed for homeowners in need ahead of the cold winter, including both furnaces and air conditioning systems for different climate needs.

Dave Chatmon, founder of the Feel The Love Day, wrote in his blog describing the event: "As I look back on the last decade, I’m blown away by the generosity of our Lennox dealers across North America, whose employees give up their weekends to install systems for those in need. And the generosity doesn't stop there – many times the employees landscape, help with projects around the house and more, all to bring a smile to a homeowner in need. They genuinely want to lend a hand to their local communities."

Find more of Dave's comments HERE.

The photos in this gallery depict the Feel The Love event at the home of Jackie Lewis, a kidney transplant patient who had to stop working because of health issues. Up until now, she’s lived with a window air conditioning unit for her house. Jackie is a single mother of two grown children who has worked in home healthcare, always putting other people first. An entire air conditioning system was given to her on October 5, 2019, through Lennox’ Feel The Love Day program. Jackie expressed her excitement for the new system and is overjoyed that she will be able to host Thanksgiving and Christmas for her family this upcoming holiday season. Jackie was nominated for this year’s program by her neighbor Ida Cobb, a recipient of 2018’s Feel the Love Day.