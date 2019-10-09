Murphy Company Acquires Northern Business Center

DENVER, CO - Murphy Company, one of the nation’s largest mechanical contracting firms, today announced that it has acquired the Northern Business Center at 12789 Emerson Street in Thornton, CO. The company plans to transform the manufacturing area into 90,000 square feet of fabrication space and to relocate a majority of its Colorado-based employees into the building’s 40,000 square feet of office space by January 2021. The announcement was made by Patrick Murphy Jr., president and CEO.

“This acquisition reflects a major investment in the progression of our company and is reflective of the business success Murphy Company has experienced in the Colorado marketplace,” commented Murphy. “We will be consolidating all functions into a single building. This will allow us to more than double our fabrication and manufacturing capacity to serve our clients. The previous owner of the facility added several valuable office amenities to complement the recent build out of its well-finished office space. Our Murphy team will have a comfortable home for decades.”

Conveniently located at 128th Street and Washington Avenue in the north metro Denver area, the building offers proximity and quick access to I-25 and E-470 and excellent visibility for Murphy Company’s presence in Colorado. The two-story office contains significant collaborative spaces, conference rooms, and a kitchen/cafeteria, along with a training room and fitness center.

“This is a great facility for Murphy Company as we look to expand our market presence and grow our Murphy team in Colorado. We are thrilled to be a member of the growing Thornton business community and continue our relationship with Adams County,” added Murphy.

Murphy Company opened its Denver office in 1983 and has been responsible for the fabrication and installation of mechanical, process piping, and plumbing systems for customers throughout Colorado including MillerCoors, Anheuser-Busch, Woodward, Agilent Technologies, United Airlines, Denver International Airport, and CoorsTek.

“We believe that our future success will require increased and well-executed fabrication and manufacturing,” added Murphy. “Our new facility further enhances our ability to meet and exceed our customers’ needs in our many areas of expertise.”

Founded in 1907, Murphy Company is one of the nation’s top mechanical contracting firms delivering innovative solutions to the commercial, industrial and institutional markets. Murphy offers process piping, HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, design-build, piping fabrication, building automation systems, and 24-hour service emanating from its five locations in Denver, Boulder, Northern Colorado, Southern Colorado, and St. Louis. The firm has national capabilities and is licensed to work in 44 states. Contractor’s 2019 Book of Giants recently ranked Murphy as the 12th largest mechanical contractor in the nation, based on companies providing revenue. In 2018, Engineering News-Record (ENR) ranked Murphy as the 23rd largest mechanical specialty contracting firm and sixth in the nation in sheet metal revenue. The firm employs more than 1,000 people nationwide. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.