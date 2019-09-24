Skip navigation
Sept24_RheemRacing_ChristopherBell.jpg Rheem
Driver Christopher Bell.
Rheem Elevates Partnership with NASCAR Driver Christopher Bell

The company will sponsor Bell for the 2020 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

ATLANTA, GA – Rheem will continue its longstanding commitment to NASCAR and its relationship with driver Christopher Bell in 2020. The company will sponsor Bell as he joins Joe Gibbs Racing alliance partner, Leavine Family Racing (LFR) for the 2020 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season as the driver of the No. 95 Toyota Camry.

Bell is currently competing in his second full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series season for Joe Gibbs Racing, where he’s amassed 15 career-series victories and in 2018, set the record for most wins (seven) by a rookie in the series. He is the winningest driver in Rheem Racing’s 11-year history.

Bell’s NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief, Jason Ratcliff, will join him in the transition to the Cup Series. The technical alliance that LFR has had with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota Racing Development (TRD), U.S.A., will be enhanced in 2020 giving Bell the benefit of the same TRD’s engines and technology used by JGR’s four championship contending Cup teams.

“Christopher is exceptionally talented, and we are thrilled that Rheem will continue to support him as he moves up to the next level in his already impressive career, ” said Chris Peel, President and CEO, Rheem. “The Rheem Racing program has been a hallmark of our business for more than a decade, and we are looking ahead to 2020 with nothing but excitement. It’s an honor to continue our winning relationship with Christopher, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota Racing Development.”

“Since I was young, I wanted to make a career out of racing,” said Bell. “To take this next step and race in the NASCAR Cup Series with the support of LFR, JGR and Toyota is just a dream come true. It also means a lot to me to have Rheem make the move to Cup racing with me. I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without their support.”

Since entering NASCAR as a sponsor, Rheem has steadily increased its level of participation in the sport. Throughout each season, the company hosts its valuable customers on-site at various races for truly unique experiences. To learn more, visit Facebook.com/RheemRacing.

 

TAGS: Marketing
