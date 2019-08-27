ServiceTitan Scores Inc. 500 Three-peat

LOS ANGELES – Aug. 20, 2019 – ServiceTitan , the world's leading all-in-one software for residential HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other home service professionals and commercial contractor businesses, was named to the 2019 Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

ServiceTitan was recognized by Inc. for the third year in a row, with 903% growth over three years.

“The amount of talent we have at ServiceTitan is what has made this type of long-term growth possible," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "Ultimately, our customers are the reason we do what we do, and I’m very grateful to have a team that’s focused on helping them grow their businesses along with our own.”

ServiceTitan’s placement on the Inc. 500 list is the latest of several significant achievements for the company. In July, ServiceTitan was named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2019 Best Places to Work Awards list, and also acquired CUC Software, a home service SaaS platform with a large customer base in Canada. In addition, ServiceTitan has recently launched two new products: ServiceTitan Marketing Pro and ServiceTitan Phones Pro. Along with ServiceTitan’s Pricebook Pro, these products create a triad of ServiceTitan Pro Products designed to reduce friction for business owners at every phase of the customer journey so they can boost efficiency, win more business, and drive customer loyalty.

“We realized early on we have an opportunity to do more than just build a great company,” Mahdessian said. “At ServiceTitan, we have the opportunity to change lives. Not just for our customers, but also for our team members. We all see the potential in what we’re doing, and we’ve all worked together to make this achievement possible.”

For more information about Inc. 500 and to see the full Inc. 5000 list, click HERE.