Sonnhalter Tool Drive Raises $28K for Habitat for Humanity

CLEVELAND, OH – Sonnhalter, a communications firm marketing to the professional tradesman in the construction, industrial and MRO markets, partnered with Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity for a tenth year during its annual Sonnhalter Tool Drive, which ran the entire month of August and collected $28,000 worth of tools and building materials. Since Sonnhalter began its efforts in 2010, it has collected nearly $280,000 in donations.

Organizations, businesses and residents were encouraged to donate new and gently used tools, as well as building materials, furniture and appliances, to Sonnhalter to help benefit Habitat for Humanity’s cause of eliminating substandard housing and homelessness.

“Cleveland Habitat for Humanity eagerly awaits Sonnhalter’s annual Tool Drive,” said John Habat, president/CEO of the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. “It replenishes our inventory and generates revenues to support our affordable homeownership program. Sonnhalter has been doing this for ten years, demonstrating again and again its commitment to affordable housing in Cleveland. Sonnhalter is a treasured partner.”

Community participants in the Tenth Annual Sonnhalter Tool Drive included the Berea Recreation Center, Cuyahoga County Public Library (Berea Branch), Fear’s Confections, Frangos Group, Rising Star Coffee Roasters, Skidmark Garage, St. Mary of the Falls Parish, The Wine Spot and many individuals in the community.

Trade industry participants in the Tenth Annual Sonnhalter Tool Drive included Asphalt Anchors, Beta Tools, General Pipe Cleaners, Jergens, Inc., Kapro, KNIPEX Tools, Lakeside Supply, Mortar Net Solutions, Professional Tool & Equipment News and Professional Distributor magazines, RIDGID, Samsel Supply, Viega LLC, Winter Equipment, Wolff Bros. Supply and Woodhill Supply.

“Every year, we at Sonnhalter are inspired and uplifted by the generosity of our great community in its efforts to help those in need with donated tools and building materials,” said Matt Sonnhalter, vision architect at Sonnhalter. “We would like to thank our clients, partners and community members for their continued support in helping Sonnhalter raise nearly $280,000 over the past decade towards a great cause.”

All of the donations that Sonnhalter collected benefited Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. The donated items will be used for Habitat for Humanity projects or will be sold at one of the organization’s ReStores, recycled building materials and home furnishings stores. Proceeds from the ReStore sales are used to help Habitat build and rehabilitate homes for those in need.