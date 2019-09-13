Vince Gillette Sr., Stalwart in ACCA, Texas HVAC Contracting, Dies at 88

Arlington, VA, September 12, 2019 — The Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) has reported on the passing of ACCA past Chairman, Vincent J. Gillette, Sr. on September 7 in San Antonio, Texas.

Gillette founded Gillette Air Conditioning Company in San Antonio on July 4, 1959 and served as ACCA’s Chairman of the Board in 1983. He retired as president of Gillette Air Conditioning Company in 1998, but remained involved with the family business and countless industry programs that he was active in.



“Mr. Gillette was a true leader,” said Barton James, ACCA President and CEO. “He inspired so many people, including his own family, to find rewarding careers in our industry. I am honored to have been able to spend time with him and his family, who continue to run their family business and serve as leaders in ACCA. I offer ACCA’s sincere condolences to his beloved wife, Marjorie, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.”

Gillette Air Conditioning Vince Gillette, Sr, middle row center, in an undated family photo taken at the Gillette Air Conditioning Company offices. His wife Marjorie is pictured at right.

Longtime friend and colleague, Lee Rosenberg, who served as ACCA’s Chairman of the Board in 1995, and is President of Rosenberg Indoor Comfort said, “As a fellow contractor in San Antonio, I worked alongside Vince and his family for decades and was proud to call him a friend. Once of Vince’s proudest moments was when he saw his son, Vince Jr., be inducted into ACCA’s Board of Directors at the 2019 ACCA Conference in San Antonio. It was important for him to be there because he was committed to serving our industry and was proud to see his son carry on this tradition. Vince also encouraged me to serve on ACCA’s board in the 1980s and 1990s, and I am thankful that he pushed me to give back to our industry.”



The Gillette Air Conditioning Company was named the 2010 Contracting Business Commercial Contractor of the Year. In the article on the company, it was noted that Vince Gillette Sr.'s management style had always been based on the quality of work performed as a key to the company's continued success:



“You have to do a good job, period,” Gillette said. “We do good work, and consequently, we have many repeat customers. Schools, hospitals, boiler changeouts, chiller changeouts, plumbing — it's all quality, all the time. We keep up with the job, and we don't fall behind.”

Mr. Gillette is survived by his wife Marjorie; his children: Vince Jr. (Dede), Tom (Connie), Eddie, and Sharon (Buddy); grandchildren: Katelyn (Chris), Vince III (Clare), Kimberly, Morgan, Raquel, Eddie II, Calvin, and Nathan; and great grandchildren: Harley and Rowan; and sister, Catherine.



Mr. Gillette’s obituary can be found here. For additional information, please contact ACCA Manager of Communications, Deb Weiner at [email protected] or 703-824-8862.