Watts to Host Intelligent Scale Solution Webinar

Watts has announced a customer webinar, Intelligent Scale Solution, to be broadcast live on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Geared towards engineers, architects, and specifiers, this webinar will focus on the science and benefits of Template Assisted Crystallization (TAC) as a scale prevention technology and how to compare its performance and efficiency to traditional scale prevention technologies. It will be presented by Peter Hewitt, Product Manager of OneFlow Solutions at Watts.

Key takeaways will include:

How to measure the performance and efficiency of TAC

How to identify key issues with scale formation and how they relate to equipment reliability, performance degradation, health, and safety

How to evaluate the performance and cost effectiveness of TAC compared to traditional scale prevention technologies

By attending the entire webinar, attendees can receive 0.1 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE).