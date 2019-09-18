Skip navigation
Menu
Watts - Ultra-Hygienic Drainage Solutions Webinar image.jpg
Around the Web

Watts to Host Ultra-Hygienic Drainage Solutions Webinar

Attendees eligible for 0.1 CEUs through ASPE.

Watts has announced the next installment in a series of webinars for their engineer, architect, designer, and facility manager customers. The webinar, Ultra-Hygienic Drainage Solutions, will be broadcast live on Thursday, September 26, 2019. 

This latest webinar will focus on why the factory floor poses the toughest sanitation challenges for food processing and beverage plants.

Key takeaways will include how a hygienically designed, efficient drainage system:

  • Minimizes the risk of bacterial contamination & costly production stoppages
  • Can lead to increased operational efficiency & long-term cost savings

By attending the entire webinar, attendees can receive 0.1 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE).

To register for this webinar, please visit pages.wattswater.com/Ultra-Hygienic-Drainage-Solutions-Webinar-RegistrationLP.html.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
bfgoodrich-tires-vector-logo.png
BFGoodrich to Give Free Tires to Plumbers Named 'Mario'
Sep 18, 2019
modernize-logo-standard.jpg
Modernize and Spectrum Collaborate
Sep 17, 2019
Philadelphia Adopts International Plumbing Code
Philadelphia Adopts International Plumbing Code
Sep 17, 2019
rheem-logo2.png
Rheem is New PHCC HVAC Partner
Sep 16, 2019