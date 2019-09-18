Watts to Host Ultra-Hygienic Drainage Solutions Webinar

Watts has announced the next installment in a series of webinars for their engineer, architect, designer, and facility manager customers. The webinar, Ultra-Hygienic Drainage Solutions, will be broadcast live on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

This latest webinar will focus on why the factory floor poses the toughest sanitation challenges for food processing and beverage plants.

Key takeaways will include how a hygienically designed, efficient drainage system:

Minimizes the risk of bacterial contamination & costly production stoppages

Can lead to increased operational efficiency & long-term cost savings

By attending the entire webinar, attendees can receive 0.1 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE).