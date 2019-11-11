Wiegmann Associates Completes Project for Budnick Converting, Inc.

ST LOUIS, MO – Wiegmann Associates has completed HVAC work on the new corporate headquarters for Budnick Converting Incorporated in Columbia, IL. The 112,000-square-foot facility features a temperature-controlled warehouse required for stable storage of adhesive products, administrative offices and a cafe. Wiegmann Associates was the mechanical contractor for the design/build project. Kadean Construction was the general contractor and Gray Design Group was the architect.

Wiegmann Associates Budnick Converting, Inc. facility.

To meet the strict temperature and humidity requirements of the facility’s 87,000-square-foot warehouse, Wiegmann installed constant volume rooftop units (RTU) with hot gas reheat coils to allow the units to cool and dehumidify the supply air and then use hot refrigerant to reheat the air to prevent overcooling of the space. A constant volume RTU conditions the cafe and 1,200-square-foot warehouse office.

A 20-zone variable volume HVAC system allows for optimal control and temperature regulation in the 25,000-square-foot main office area. Wiegmann also designed and installed a Direct Digital Control (DDC) system using Delta Controls for the main office equipment to allow remote access to the HVAC system through a web browser to maximize energy savings.

Budnick Converting is a full-service adhesive tape converter and distributor, specializing in tapes, foams, films, foils and other specialty materials.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects.