Zurn Introduces First Annual Specifier of the Year Contest

The contest runs from August 1 through Sept. 30, 2019.

MILWAUKEE, WI – Zurn Industries, LLC announces the Specifier of the Year contest (sponsored by inSpec Powered by Zurn) to spotlight forward thinking plumbing product specifiers that use technology when specifying products. The company will recognize an American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) member who uses technology to improve the entire plumbing specification process.

“Historically, the plumbing specification has been manual, and we’re working to change that,” said David Krohn, Director eCommerce and Digital Specifications at Zurn Industries. “We developed inSpec to radically simplify the process – all completely online. Since rollout, we’ve heard several great success stories from those using the tool. Not only do we want to commend their process improvement, we also want to show our appreciation for being early adopters and influencers within their organization.”

The contest runs from August 1 through Sept. 30, 2019. To enter the contest, visit zurn.com/specifieroftheyear and complete the 2019 Specifier of the Year form. In 500 words or less, tell Zurn the ways you’ve cut time and steps or improved efficiencies using technology when specifying plumbing projects.

The winning specifier will receive two tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium, as well as lodging and transportation. Certain restrictions apply. No purchase is necessary to enter the contest. A complete list of contest requirements and terms and conditions can be viewed at zurn.com/specifieroftheyear. The winner will be announced shortly after the contest closes. 

 

TAGS: Plumbing
