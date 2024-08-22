Study Finds Bathroom Remodels Most Popular Home Renovation Project

New research has identified the most popular areas of the home that Americans want to renovate, with bathroom remodels proving to be the most popular type of home improvement project.
The study, conducted by real estate company New Jersey Real Estate Network, analyzed 50 different search terms related to remodels, such as "basement remodel ideas" and "garage remodel ideas."
According to the findings, bathroom remodels are the most sought-after, with the majority of searches in the top ten related to bathroom makeovers.
"Bathroom remodel" is the most popular search term related to remodeling at 259,750 average monthly searches.
"Small bathroom remodel" and "bathroom remodel near me" also rank fourth and fifth among the commonly searched terms, with 80,792 and 77,333 average monthly searches, respectively.
"Bathroom remodel ideas" and "bathroom remodel cost" also rank in the top ten most searched terms, suggesting there is a high demand for bathroom remodels in the US.
Kitchen remodels are the second most sought-after type of remodel, with "kitchen remodel" the second most popular search term at 148,417—which, while this is still high, is 43% less than that of "bathroom remodel."
"Kitchen remodel ideas" and "kitchen remodel near me" also rank seventh and ninth among the most commonly searched terms, with 56,758 and 43,617 average monthly searches, respectively.
The most commonly searched terms related to remodels
Some Americans don't appear to have a specific room in mind for their home improvement projects, with "home remodel" and "house remodel" also in the top ten most searched terms related to remodeling.
The study also analyzed the searches on a state-specific level to determine which states are most keen to revamp their properties.
Illinois residents are planning the most home makeovers. The state averaged 470 searches per 100,000 residents each month, 54% higher than the national average of 306 searches per 100,000 people.
The most popular terms Illinois searched for were "bathroom remodel," "kitchen remodel" and "home remodel."
Residents in Illinois averaged 11,450 monthly searches for "bathroom remodel," which is a 59% increase from the 7,192 average monthly searches for "kitchen remodel," indicating demand for bathroom fittings and fixtures is significantly higher in the state.
Colorado is the state with the second biggest urge to remodel, with 447 monthly searches per 100,000 people—46% above the US average. In third is Maryland, which is still 39% higher at 426 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.
The ten states most interested in remodeling their homes
A spokesperson from New Jersey Real Estate Network commented on the findings.
“Now that we have entered warmer months, many people will be hoping to start any home improvement projects they haven't ticked off yet from their bucket lists for 2024.
"People hoping to renovate in Illinois and Colorado should think about starting these projects sooner rather than later, as it appears remodelers will be in higher demand in these states than others.
"This is especially true if they want to remodel their bathrooms, as 'bathroom remodel' was the most searched term in every US state, so the best fittings and fixtures are likely to be snapped up."