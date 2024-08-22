Study Finds Bathroom Remodels Most Popular Home Renovation Project

New research has identified the most popular areas of the home that Americans want to renovate, with bathroom remodels proving to be the most popular type of home improvement project.

The study, conducted by real estate company New Jersey Real Estate Network, analyzed 50 different search terms related to remodels, such as "basement remodel ideas" and "garage remodel ideas."

According to the findings, bathroom remodels are the most sought-after, with the majority of searches in the top ten related to bathroom makeovers.

"Bathroom remodel" is the most popular search term related to remodeling at 259,750 average monthly searches.

"Small bathroom remodel" and "bathroom remodel near me" also rank fourth and fifth among the commonly searched terms, with 80,792 and 77,333 average monthly searches, respectively.

"Bathroom remodel ideas" and "bathroom remodel cost" also rank in the top ten most searched terms, suggesting there is a high demand for bathroom remodels in the US.

Kitchen remodels are the second most sought-after type of remodel, with "kitchen remodel" the second most popular search term at 148,417—which, while this is still high, is 43% less than that of "bathroom remodel."

"Kitchen remodel ideas" and "kitchen remodel near me" also rank seventh and ninth among the most commonly searched terms, with 56,758 and 43,617 average monthly searches, respectively.