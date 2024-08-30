7 Tips to Improve Customer Satisfaction on Your Next Home Renovation Project

Today’s customers aren’t easy to please. In fact, many contractors struggle to get referrals, repeat customers, or even a good review after a job well done.

When the best service is often met with indifference or worse, how can you improve customer satisfaction?

Don’t fret; we’re here to help! Here are seven tips on how to keep the customer happy throughout your next home renovation project.

1. Detailed Planning and Expectations Setting

One of the most common reasons for customer dissatisfaction is failing to meet expectations. A great way to avoid that is to ensure the customer understands what to expect.

Here’s how you can do that:

● Project management software like Buildertrend or CoConstruct helps you document client requests, project milestones, and scope changes.

● Offering a detailed written agreement will help the client understand the scope of the work, the materials you will use, how long it will take, and how much it will cost.

● Providing regularly scheduled progress updates helps you adjust expectations, if necessary, and address any concerns as soon as they arise.

● Teaching the client about industry standards and codes will help justify your decisions and reassure them that you are a professional.

For example, if the customer has asked you to fix a leaky faucet, they need to understand that you will only address any other issues with the sink if they are added to the detailed written agreement.

That way, you avoid a situation where the customer expects you to fix issues you didn’t know about.

2. Quality Craftsmanship and Materials

Once you and the customer are on the same page, it’s time to start the project. Here are some ways to execute the job with the best craftsmanship and materials:

● Start by establishing a quality baseline. Even if budget constraints make you use more affordable materials, there should be a standard for quality that you stick to. For example, ensure that all plumbing fixtures meet ANSI/ASME standards.

● Let the client be part of the material selection, offering alternatives when possible. You can discuss the pros and cons. Imagine you are installing new piping. After explaining the differences in cost, longevity, and suitability, you could let the customer choose between PEX, copper, or PVC.

● Remember that you are only as good as your suppliers. Using known brands can increase reliability and may offer the client warranty support.

● If you are bidding against another contractor, ensure the client knows that paying less may mean using less reliable materials. You can explain how using lower-quality materials often results in costly repairs.

The biggest takeaway here is that a better-informed customer often becomes a more satisfied customer.

3. Transparent Pricing and Budget Management

Nothing upsets a customer more than going over budget. Having a solid grasp of the financial aspect of your project can greatly enhance your ability to manage costs and set realistic expectations with your clients. When you do it right, the customer is never surprised by the final bill.

To make sure that happens:

● Provide detailed estimates from the outset of the project. Break down costs for labor, materials, permits, and anything else. QuickBooks, Buildertrend, or other software can help you create itemized estimates that leave no room for client confusion.

● Include a contingency budget in your estimates, explaining to the customer that unexpected issues may arise. A 10% to 15% contingency is normal, but the customer needs to understand that going in.

● Use change orders to outline additional costs and get the client to approve them.

If you find yourself over budget, explain the situation and be apologetic. Clients are more likely to understand and accept pricing changes if they see the reasons behind the overrun and the steps you are taking to manage it.

4. Offering Creative Packages and Different Payment Plans

Customers like convenience. One of the best times for convenience is during the payment process. Here are some creative ways to offer payment solutions:

● Don’t just choose one payment plan. Give the customer options like monthly installments or milestone-based payments. Partnering with a contractor financing company can make it possible for you to offer this solution without any additional hassle.

● Consider creating a bundled service package. For example, combining plumbing maintenance with regular inspections can increase client confidence. You can go further, too, by offering emergency repair services at a discount.

● Offer discounts to customers who can pay upfront. This is just one tip for getting paid faster, which can improve your cash flow and remove payment delays.

Customers expect payment options and service packages. When you fail to meet that need, the customer may feel unsatisfied. On the other hand, customizing the payment process can increase customer trust and satisfaction.

5. Personalization and Customization

Once you understand the client’s needs, preferences, and lifestyle, you can use this information to create a customized project plan.

For example, if you are helping revamp a new bathroom, it may help to know about their daily routines, plans for the space, and any specific features they expect to be included.

You can give the client several design options instead of one. One client may choose energy-efficient fixtures, while another would opt for luxury fittings.

As the project gets underway, try to work around the client’s schedule. Minimizing your time working while they are home can greatly increase customer satisfaction.

6. Professionalism and Respect

Here are a few staples of professionalism that can help the client feel respected and valued throughout the project:

● Being on time for appointments and project meetings shows you value the client’s time.

● Using good grammar in written communications helps ensure the client understands what you are trying to say.

● Wearing a uniform with your company logo can help portray a professional image.

● Respecting the client’s property by cleaning up better than it was before, shows an extra level of care.

7. Post-Project Follow-Up and Support

Of course, all this doesn’t end when the project is over.

Following up after the job is done shows you care. It reinforces everything else we’ve been talking about.

Here are several tips for following up:

● Wait about a week to follow up the first time after the project is complete. This can be a simple phone call or email to check if everything is still good.

● Send the client a survey about three weeks after the initial follow-up. You can use SurveyMonkey or Google Forms to create a simple questionnaire for feedback about your communication, craft, and the customer’s overall satisfaction.

● Later on, you can reach out again with maintenance tips and warranty information. You can tie these into seasonal check-ins that may create new work opportunities. For instance, if you installed a hydronic heating system, a follow-up call before the next winter season will likely be well-received.

In all your follow-ups, focus first on being grateful for the opportunity to work with the client. Then, allow them to provide feedback before getting into the meat of your inquiry.

As the Chief Content Officer at Finturf, Michael Needham brings over a decade of experience in technology content marketing with a focus on financial technology, performance marketing, and data science. Collaborating with the executive team, he has helped Finturf grow from a small startup to an innovative force in the sector, revolutionizing the way merchants and service providers connect with lenders through its multi-lender customer financing platform.